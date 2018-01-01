MAKE WAVES with Chelsea Handler at the Women for American Values and Ethics Meeting on Sat, April 28

With Laguna resident Audrey Prosser as the lead on the committee producing MAKE WAVES with Chelsea Handler, and Toni Iseman on the host committee, locals have several good reasons to attend this political fundraiser, where they’ll have the opportunity to have their voices heard on Saturday, April 28.

MAKE WAVES with Chelsea Handler

The event will be held from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Westside Museum – Boathouse Collective, 729 Farad St, Costa Mesa. Attendees will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, live music by Diverson, and participate in an auction. There will be a no-host bar. Complimentary valet parking will be provided.

Women for American Values and Ethics (WAVE) is honored to welcome comedian, TV host, writer, and activist Chelsea Handler, with Special Guests Congress members Karen Bass and Ted Lieu, to Orange County.

“Like so many across the country, the presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box will mark a defining moment for our nation,” Handler wrote on Twitter. “My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way.”

With the funds raised, WAVE will register new voters, conduct outreach to immigrant and student communities, develop voter education materials, and mobilize voters in four targeted congressional districts within OC.

Cost: $125 for general admission, and $250 to meet Chelsea Handler at 5:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, go tohttps://secure.actblue.com/donate/makewavesprosser.