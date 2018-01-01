Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation hosts first Annual Lawn Bowling Tournament fundraiser, April 20

Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation has announced their first Lawn Bowling Tournament fundraiser. This unique event will be held Friday, April 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club, 455 Cliff Drive, in beautiful Heisler Park.

Lawn Bowling is a game played with heavy balls, the object of which is to propel one’s ball, so that it comes to rest as close as possible to a previously bowled small ball (the jack). Lawn bowling is played chiefly outdoors (although an indoor version is also popular in the UK) on a closely trimmed lawn called a green.

LB Lawn Bowling Club in Heisler Park

Upon entering the tournament, individuals will be placed into teams of four. Before the tournament begins, the coaches from the Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club will show participants how to properly play the game. After a few practice rounds, the tournament will begin.

The tournament will be run in bracket-play. Once all teams are entered (teams must be entered by April 18), the brackets will be displayed at the event. There will be a taco cart, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. By purchasing a tournament entry or social ticket, attendees will receive a wrist band for a taco plate and access to the open bar. There will be a few raffle prizes, so participants should get ready to purchase raffle tickets.

Click on photo for larger image

LB Water Polo Foundation in Patriots Day Parade

From Olympic gold medalists to NCAA and age group national champions, Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation (LBWPF) has produced some of the best water polo players in the United States. Boys and girls from eight to 14 years of age achieve a better understanding of the water polo game as they practice and improve on the fundamental techniques in preparation for the Junior Olympic national championships each July.

For more information, go to lagunabeachwaterpolo.com or contact Foundation General Manager Robert Grayeli at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .