Rowan Van Dender’s “Beautiful Brook Street,” Laguna Beach through the eyes of an 11-year-old

Story by LAURA BUCKLE

Days like today I really love what I do. I have been lucky enough to meet many wonderful people whilst living in Laguna Beach and writing for Stu News, but nothing fills my heart more than interviewing our younger generation and being absolutely blown away with what I find.

Laguna Beach breeds talent, and the talented individual I got to talk to this week was the spectacular and very humble 11-year-old Top of The World student, Rowan Van Dender.

Rowan is a reader, in fact, she says, “It’s a bit of her problem,” when I assure her that too much reading is never too much.

Her mom, Cheyenne jumps in, “It is when I need her to eat and sleep.”

I guess she has a point.

Rowan is also a swimmer, swimming Monday through Thursday after school and most weekends.

Five years ago, though Rowan’s love of reading (reading an Ivy and Bean book at the time), she read about writing a newsletter and spoke to her ever-supportive mom, who helped make this happen. Rowan came up with the name and started to work on the content, and before they knew where they were on July 4, 2015, Rowan began her newsletter “Beautiful Brook Street.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Rowan on the Fourth of July, 2015

Beautiful Brooks Street is a monthly look at Laguna Beach through the eyes of a child, and it is something I look forward to every month. In the newsletter, Rowan talks of her love for our town and how she sees Laguna Beach as a place of opportunities, particularly focusing on our small homemade local businesses, and the lives of her neighbors on Brooks Street.

Every month focuses on a theme. Last month, she introduced her neighbor’s new puppy, and talked about some new hiking trails she has discovered. All Rowan’s news is good, wholesome, personable, inspiring news that I encourage my own children to read and think about.

When she first started the newsletter, it was a physical letter that she would write out 50 times and deliver to her neighbors on Brooks Street’s doors. After “burning out” (who wouldn’t - doing that much writing), she and her mom, Cheyenne, quickly realized that using a computer would be the easiest way.

Although she still prints and delivers the newsletter to her neighbors on Brooks Street, she also features on social media – monitored by mom, thus changing the description from newsletter to a monthly blog that readers can log onto through her Facebook page listed below.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Rowan on Brook Street stairs, namesake of her newsletter/monthly blog

I ask Rowan what it is that she loves about Laguna Beach and why she feels compelled to write this newsletter (which, may I add, is a huge commitment), and she tells me that it’s her love for the community that drives her. “Everyone wants to help each other in this town,” explains Rowan. “There are so many interesting people that moved here or were born here. Laguna is like a great big house with lots of windows, every door you open gives you a different perspective or tells a different story.”

It is no surprise that Rowan’s goal for the future is to write. “Journalism is something I would love to do as a career, I love telling a story of where we live and interviewing interesting people,” she says.

And having met Rowan, I have no doubt in my mind that she will achieve her goals. Another amazingly talented kid, in our amazingly talented town.

Subscribe, follow and support Rowan by visiting www.facebook.com/beautifulbrooksst and www.instagram.com/beautifulbrooksst.