Invasive species Arundo devastates Aliso Creek’s flora and fauna: LCF restoration efforts turn the tide

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Just as with the destructive artichoke thistle, the Mediterranean has bequeathed us yet another invasive plant, and similarly, it appears to have roots in Greek mythology. This invasive species, Arundo donax, is causing mayhem with the ecosystem of Aliso Creek, or to be precise, was. Although they are still in the process, the restoration work by Laguna Canyon Foundation (LCF) has turned the tide.

According to Josie Bennett, Restoration Manager for LCF, “Arundo donax, also known as giant reed, is a fast-growing perennial plant species originating from the Mediterranean basin. Arundo can grow up to 30 feet high in dense clumps, creating large colonies where no other plant can survive. This species grows best in riparian zones where our local willows and sycamores make their home. Arundo not only replaces important native habitat and increases the risk of wildlife, it can even change the course of a waterway.”

Our waterways at risk

The term “riparian” is defined as vegetation, habitats, or ecosystems that are associated with bodies of water (streams or lakes) or are dependent on the existence of perennial, intermittent, or ephemeral surface or subsurface water drainage.

“Aliso Creek stretches for 19 miles through our cities and canyons, originating in the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains and culminating in a tidal lagoon at Aliso Beach,” says Bennett. “In the 1800s, Spanish explorers named the creek Aliso, meaning alder, in reverence of the existing riparian vegetation. The creek was the historical boundary between the Acjachemem and Tongva tribes and contains sensitive archaeological resources.”

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Josie Bennett, LCF

Arundo changes hydrology of creek

Per www.cal-ipc.org,three species of Arundo occur worldwide in tropical to warm temperate regions. A. donax is often considered indigenous to the Mediterranean Basin or to warmer regions of the Old World, but apparently, it is an ancient introduction into Europe from the Indian sub-continent.

Bennett continues, “A variety of native habitats, including willow scrub, riparian woodland, and mule fat scrub, exists within the watershed. This diverse habitat is the home of several endangered or threatened species, including Least Bell’s Vireo, Southwestern Pond Turtle, Coast Horned Lizard, and others. The creek is a critical corridor for wildlife moving into the South Coast Wilderness, allowing animals safe passage even through developed areas while providing access to food, water and shelter.”

The nasty invader arrives in Southern California

How did Arundo end up in Southern California to eventually cause havoc?

Per www.cal-ipc.org, giant reed was brought to North America quite early, as it was abundant by 1820 in the Los Angeles River, where it was harvested for roofing material and fodder. This plant has played an important role in the development of music, as the cane was the source of the original Pan pipe or syrinx, and remains the source of reeds for woodwind instruments.

Commercial plantations exist in California for musical instrument production, and other commercial possibilities are being explored. Invasive populations almost certainly resulted from displacement of plants from managed habitats.

Illustration by Arthur Rackham

Illustration of Pan playing the flute in Wind in the Willows

And if you get into the backstory on this raging giant reed, just as the artichoke thistle, it leads to another Greek myth. Arundo was supposedly used for the original Greek Pan pipe and has enjoyed a long association in the Western world with woodwind instruments (Pan flute).

According to Greek mythology, the Pan flute owes its existence to a god named Pan, the patron of shepherds. The story goes that Pan fell in love with the nymph Syrinx. Syrinx, however, did not return Pan’s love, and so she asked Zeus to save her from the shepherd-god.

Zeus does it again

Much like the creation of the artichoke thistle, (when Zeus turned Cynara into an artichoke), Zeus turned Syrinx into reeds, which made Pan so angry that he smashed them. Of course, he was instantly filled with remorse and collected the reeds, trying to kiss them. As he did, his breath blew over them and created a melody.

But enough about ancient history and myths. On to the serious business of eliminating Arundo at Aliso Creek.

Bennett explains, “For over 40 years, local land managers, nonprofit organizations, state and federal wildlife agencies, and the public have all advocated for restoration of the creek and its banks. LCF and its partners have led a multi-year effort to initiate the restoration of Aliso Creek from its headwaters to its ocean outflow. The 55-acre Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Measure M Aliso Creek project has removed 30 acres of Arundo from the watershed and begun to restore native vegetation to a critical section of the creek.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo for Josie Bennett, LCF

Arundo creates impenetrable barriers for plants and animals

She continues, “In order to preserve the creek and the wildlife it supports, Laguna Canyon Foundation and its partners and volunteers work to remove invasive vegetation and replant natives. A diverse native plant community provides habitat for a variety of local wildlife, including endangered species like the Least Bell’s Vireo, and helps the ecosystem resist destruction by drought, fire, flood, or future takeovers by invasive species such as Arundo.”

The Aliso Creek Regional bikeway, riding and hiking trail runs for 15 miles from the Santa Ana Mountains to Laguna Beach, offering many opportunities to enjoy the wildlife and scenic beauty of Aliso Creek.

Volunteers needed

For those interested in getting off the trail and adopting the creek and surrounding areas, volunteers can attend one of LCF’s monthly Keep It Wild events in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park to help out with planting natives, weed removal, or trash pick-up.

And according to Bennett and Paula Olson, Outreach Manager, there are varied activities for volunteers at these events, so attendees shouldn’t be afraid the duties will be too strenuous for his/her fitness level. There’s a job for everyone.

There is a Keep It Wild Volunteer Day tomorrow, Saturday, April 7 from 8 - 11 a.m. at Aliso Woods Canyon Park. Go to www.ocparks.com/events for more information and to register.

For more information on the LCF, go to www.lagunacanyon.org.