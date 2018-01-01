LGOCA supports Surfers Healing, which teaches autistic children to surf

LGOCA (Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art) fully supports the amazing work of Surfers Healing. The gallery has three original Surfboards to auction off for the month of April. All proceeds will go to the organization.

Surfers Healing is a non-profit organization that teaches children with autism to surf. It was founded by Israel and Danielle Paskowitz for the benefit of their son Isaiah Paskowitz, who was diagnosed with autism at age three.

April is National Autism Month.

Six-foot surfboard by Trevor Mesak: starting bid $1000

Surfers Healing seeks to enrich the lives of people living with autism by exposing them to surfing. The surf camps are free of charge to autistic children, and include camps in Hawaii, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico. In August 2012, Surfers Healing expanded to Toronto, Canada for the first time organized by Aloha Toronto, an annual weekend beach festival inspired by Surfers Healing.

Eight by two foot surfboard by Lorin Fleming: starting bid $2000

The Kelly Slater Foundation is a supporter of Surfers Healing. Please look at the website www.surfershealing.org for more information.

The surfboards are in the gallery at LGOCA. The gallery urges everyone not to hesitate to place a bid. The artists are amazingly talented and offering their work for a fraction of their normal pricing. These are artists who care and have donated their time and artwork for Surfers Healing.

Eight by two foot surfboard by Matt Maust: starting bid $2000

Interested buyers can email with a bid. Please include name, address, email and phone number.

The auction is underway now and continues until Sat,urday April 28. The gallery is located at 611 S Coast Hwy. Visit www.lgoca.com for more information or call (949) 677-8273.