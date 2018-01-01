The Ranch – it’s a stay-cation destination

By MAGGI HENRIKSON

Sometimes you want to unplug your devices, de-program the overloaded brain, and hit the re-set button. I’m talking about a solid vacation, where you can be transported into relaxation mode. Sometimes that requires a journey, but sometimes you can find that vacation state of mind in your own backyard – with the added bonus that you don’t need to pack tiny toiletries. Full tube of toothpaste, no problem. Not sure which shoes? Bring ‘em all! Throw the whole lot in the car and take a drive to a whole other world – just get to The Ranch at Laguna Beach.

So easy. Right down the road, and yet it feels like a million miles away.

I did that. I left my default world just for a weekend, and ended up re-booting my whole system – in the best way possible.

Enter another world

The Ranch LB is unlike any other place in Laguna, or Southern California, for that matter. The setting, deep in the canyon and beside a burbling creek, is bucolic. The canyon walls and jutting rocks make a dramatic backdrop. The green lushness of it all could have been plucked from Ireland or New Zealand or… well, so many places that aren’t Southern California. And it’s one of the reasons The Ranch was awarded the National Geographic designation Unique Lodges of the World.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy The Ranch LB

The Ranch at Laguna Beach

Once tucked into that into that canyon nest, it’s easy to let the outside world fade from memory.

Start with check-in. The Ranch is staffed with nothing but cheerful and attentive people who, additionally, all seem to be very attractive. Maybe the cool, relaxed vibe here just makes everyone look better. Come to think of it, I think I looked better after the weekend spent here.

I was lucky enough to get a tour of the property with The Ranch’s marketing manager, Caitlin Curry. We zipped around in a little golf cart, first to see the Creekside Suites, where I would be staying, and then past the first hole where we paused while golfers exacted their shots over Aliso Creek.

The creek looked really nice. It was clear and flowing and there were actually fish in it. Lots of big fish – catfish? I don’t know. But, in my almost 30 years here, knowing that creek as it flowed through Leisure World, when my mom lived there, and here, back when it was Ben Brown’s, I never remember fish in the creek. Caitlin told me that The Ranch team volunteers every couple of weeks to clean an almost one mile section of the creek that The Ranch has adopted, upstream. It’s been pretty polluted – she even pulled an old car bumper out of the water, and, of course, lots of plastic.

In tune with the environment

The Ranch is active in environmental sustainability. For one thing, I was very pleased when my drinks came with paper straws – the pervasiveness of plastic straws being one of my pet peeves. Then Caitlin showed me an interesting bit of The Ranch’s recycling technology.

Out by the area known as Scout Camp, there’s a shed housing some of the maintenance equipment and a very special device that, apparently, is the only one of its kind in North America, a GLSand glass bottle crusher. The Ranch’s discarded glass is put through a five-step recycling process in this machine and is turned into sand. The beautiful white sand is then used for pavement repairs, pool filtration, and to fill those dastardly sand traps on the golf course.

Additionally, the resort uses all reclaimed water on the golf course and grounds, and has an on-site organic garden for the chef’s menu creation.

One more pet peeve – plastic water bottles. I drink a lot of water, and I always have my re-usable thermos by my side, so another thing that impressed me at The Ranch was the water filtration machine I found in the workout room. Compact enough that it could fit in my (tiny) home kitchen, it puts water through all kinds of filtration, osmosis and alkalinity, and dispenses it right into your vessel. Dear Santa, I would love one of those machines.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Maggi

Creekside bedroom

Settle in – and get out

The beautifully appointed rooms at The Ranch LB make settling in a cozy comfort. I enjoyed the samplings of coffees and tea as I read the complimentary newspaper of choice (I go for two news sources – Stu News Laguna, obviously, and The New York Times). It was so relaxing as I listened to the creek splashing and spilling over rocks, I began to feel my shoulders settling down and deep breathing ensue. But, not being the type who does anything half-heartedly, I picked myself up and walked over to the place where serious relaxation can be accomplished – the Sycamore Spa.

Ooh-la-la.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Maggi

The Sycamore Spa

The balance at the spa is one part uplifting marine and beach, and one part grounded in the earth, canyon. Under the expert hands of Alex, I started with the “Canyon” option, one hour of the Calming Canyon massage, followed by a 30-minute “Treatment Elevation,” Beach Feet. Every fiber of my being melted into vacation mode. My runner’s feet were scrubbed with white sand and salt, and my toes felt like new.

Day one of my stay-cation was off to a good start, and I can say that this nit-picky traveler slept like a baby in the amazingly comfortable bed.

Day two began in the chilly morning hours, hitting the links. I’m not much of a golfer, but I know the lingo and I sure liked the scenery. It was cool and green, and looked pretty much like Scotland. I managed to visit every sand trap where I admired the pearly sand, and I sacrificed a few balls to the water gods, but I thoroughly enjoyed the views and the company I was paired with – two brothers, one who is a local and the other visiting from Arizona.

After golf, the “Pond Pool” beckoned. The saline pool and hot tub were a relief in more ways than one. I had a new bathing suit that did not get ruined, unlike that time in a crappy hotel hot tub that was overloaded with chlorine. Also, sitting in the hot tub turned out to be a happy social exchange, as another set of brothers were there (also one local, the other visiting). I was beginning to see a pattern. What a great way to visit with friends or family as they stay at The Ranch.

Home away from home

There’s no shortage of things to do at The Ranch. I love that because I did not want to leave the property the whole time. Sure, lots of folks want to get to the beach, and The Ranch will shuttle you there anytime, complete with beach chairs and towels. But living here, I get my fill of the beach. For me, the canyon is otherworldly. And on-site, there are activities every day, which The Ranch will notify you of on your phone. There’s poolside yoga, bird watching, volleyball, garden tours, and docent stargazing to name just a few, plus the Junior Rangers kids activities.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Maggi

Hanging out on “The Porch” at The Ranch

I’d like to mention a mouthful about Harvest, the lodge restaurant. The gorgeous, large dining room seemed to be full all the time, and dining at the bar was lively and fun, too. But the food really warrants a full story, so that will be the next article. Suffice to say that I was thrilled that my favorite fish, Branzino, is full-time on the menu. With that, and the Hamachi special, I was in seafood heaven, though the Wild Mushroom Pappardelle makes my mouth water just thinking about it.

Getting away without getting too far away turned out to be just what the doctor ordered. My weekend at The Ranch LB was a perfect combination of active and restful, serene and social. No wonder people from all over the world are heading here. I feel lucky that we have this treasure easily accessible right here in our backyard.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach 31106 S Coast Hwy