Police Files

Intoxicated teen airlifted by helicopter at Thousand Steps Beach on Tuesday

On Tuesday, April 3 at 5:23 p.m., an alert message came in from City of Laguna Beach, LBGOV, via text: “Don’t be alarmed, a helicopter will be landing at Thousand Steps Beach for a medical aid.”

According to LBPD, the medical helicopter landing at Thousand Steps Beach was to help an intoxicated juvenile.

“It involved an underage juvenile who was heavily intoxicated,” said LBPD Spokesperson Sgt Jim Cota.

Photo from LBFD Instagram

Tuesday’s rescue at Thousand Steps Beach

On LBFD’s Instagram page, it said, “Our firefighters along with @ocfirefighters @ocfairdrops (Orange County Firefighters and Orange County Fire Air Drops) working together today to extract a patient from the beach. Patient was transported to nearest hospital for further evaluation.”

It is important to report these types of incidences to the police. Call 9-1-1 if it is an emergency or LBPD for non-emergency help at (949) 497-0701.

Party time? Local woman gets quite the surprise when her Rolex goes missing at birthday bash

A surprise birthday party became quite the surprise for a local woman who found out her $21,600 Rolex Daytona watch was missing après the festivities. The grab and go guest was at the fete held at the 0 Block of Lagunita Drive.

“It was an adult party. This was a surprise birthday party that grew to approximately 30 people, which included three to four uninvited guests,” said Sgt Cota.

Pictured here is a Daytona Rolex, this is not the actual watch stolen

The crime is considered to be grand theft.

“Detectives will be looking into the incident. A female is suspected,” said Sgt Cota. “There was no surveillance.”

Vegetation fire near Castle Rock gets quickly extinguished

LBPD officers were dispatched with LBFD for a vegetation fire in the canyon near Castle Rock on Thursday, April 5 at 2:33 p.m.

“A Laguna Beach animal control officer was the first to arrive on scene and with the help of two citizens, the three of them were able to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers,” said Sgt Cota.

The inbound lane of LCR was blocked but the center lane was used as a traffic lane. Traffic was moderately impacted with spectator traffic for about 20 minutes.

Safety precautions from LBFD’s website include great tips in case of a fire and how to prepare before it’s too late.

“Protect your home from wildfire. We call it «Ready, Set, Go!» as a way to remember what you should do to be READY for the time a wildfire approaches your home, SET knowing which personal items you need when you evacuate, so you can GO quickly to stay safe.”

Visit LBFD’s website for more information on fire prevention at www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/fire/fire_prevention/default.htm.