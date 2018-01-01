City vows to defend Most Water Wise City title: All you have to do is pledge – but why should you pledge?

Laguna Beach has been declared “most water wise city” in the nation in its category four times already. And now it’s time to defend our title once again.

Mayor Kelly Boyd is hoping for a flood of responses from residents.

How do we get to earn this title?

Pledge! That’s all you need to do – a click or two and you’re done

It’s actually quite simple. The program is designed to raise awareness among neighbors and friends and the community in general.

So residents simply have to pledge online to do more to conserve water. It’s that simple.

Just go to www.mywaterpledge.com and make a series of online pledges to conserve water.

That’s all.

Residents who take the challenge are entered in drawings for hundreds of eco-friendly prizes, including home improvement gift cards, home irrigation equipment, and the Grand Prize $5,000 home utility bill payment.

Why pledge?

And here are some reasons why you should go online right now and pledge:

P: Pride in our town for being water-smart winners – and not just at water polo

L: Less water now means more water later

E: Easy to do, and it’s easy savings, too

D: Do something dead simple that makes a difference

G: Give your kids a good example of what it takes to be a responsible citizen

E: Eat, drink and be merry; celebrate with neighbors when we win again!

“Last year, Laguna Beach residents made 6,286 pledges to cut water use by 32.6 million gallons of water over the next year,” stated Boyd.

Let’s make it 8,000 pledges this year. We can do it! Click on it now, www.mywaterpledge.com and tell everyone how easy it is to do.

The Challenge also gives residents a chance to nominate a deserving charity that would benefit from receiving a 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

Laguna Beach County Water District provides water service to 22,000 residents within an 8.5 square mile area of LB. The District’s mission is to furnish a high quality, reliable water supply in a financially responsible manner, while promoting water-use efficiency.