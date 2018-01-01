Laguna Beach Breakers drop three out of four at Ryan Lemmon Spring Invitational

By MIKE MORGAN

Laguna Beach Breakers opened up the Spring Break Ryan Lemmon Invitational Tournament with a dramatic comeback win against Trabuco Hills 7-6. The game was highlighted by an RBI single by Kolton Freeman in the top of the 7th, scoring Eric Silva with the tie breaking run.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Shari Morgan

Pitcher Joe Sweet

Silva, entering as pitcher in the bottom of the 6th, then retired Trabuco in the bottom of the 7th, to secure the win for Laguna. Laguna jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, capped by Christian Holm’s two RBI’s in the first, but Trabuco came right back in the bottom of the first to pull within 4-3.

Trabuco took the lead in the bottom of the 4th with three more runs to pull ahead 6-4. Laguna’s Holm drove in two more runs in top of the 5th, to tie the score and set up Freeman to win it in the 7th. Injuries played a role in the outcome of the game, when Laguna’s Cutter Clawson had to leave the mound after facing just three batters in the first. Joe Sweet and Kent Cebreros both pitched very well to keep Laguna in the game.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Shari Morgan

Jack Loechner sliding into base

Laguna was matched up against Roosevelt in the second game of the tournament, and despite a hard fought game, Laguna fell 5-3. Jack Loechner and Kolton Freeman led the way with multiple hits for the Breakers. Remy Mackel started the game on the mound and kept the Breakers close through four innings. Justin Holm was handed the loss in three innings of relief. Breakers defense had a rough day and contributed to the loss with three errors.

The third game of the tournament pitted the Breakers against a highly regarded El Modena squad. El Modena took the lead early, jumping ahead 2-0 in the second inning. Laguna came back in the third on a single by Grady Morgan and a walk to Eric Silva. Both Breakers came around, scoring on some nice base running, tying the score 2-2, despite just one hit in the inning.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Shari Morgan

Freshman Pitcher Eric Silva

Jack Loechner pitched well for Laguna, surrendering just five hits on the day, but El Modena played precise baseball and was able to score five times, defeating the Breakers 5-2. Defense was once again a rough spot for Laguna, committing four errors on the day. Morgan led Laguna with two hits.

The final game of the tournament matched up Laguna with a tough Capistrano Valley team in a consolation game of the Ryan Lemmon tournament. Laguna jumped out early, scoring one run in the second and then three more in the third, to take a 4-1 lead.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Shari Morgan

Third base Sawyer Chesley

Sawyer Chesley, Cutter Clawson, Eric Silva and Jack Loechner all contributed hits and scored to help take the early lead. Blake Burzell started on the mound and pitched four innings, striking out seven and giving up two unearned runs. Wes Witteman pitched one scoreless inning of relief, helping the Breakers to a 4-2 lead after 5 innings. However, Capo would score five times in the 6th, all runs unearned on the day, lifting Capo to a 7-4 victory. Justin Holm took the loss in relief.

The Breakers finish their Spring Break schedule matching up at Santa Margarita High School on Saturday, April 7 at 12 p.m. Laguna returns to league play next week with two games with rival Calvary Chapel.