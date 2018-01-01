Pacific Marine Mammal Center raises $29,000 at second Swing for the Sea Lions Golf Tournament

Pacific Marine Mammal Center raised approximately $29,000 during the second annual “Swing for the Sea Lions” golf tournament on Monday, March 26. Eighty golfers participated in this year’s tournament at the private Aliso Viejo Country Club, par-72 course, known for some of the best holes of golf and best views in Orange County.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Fun is par for the course for these rehabbing sea lions at PMMC

This year’s event entailed a flop-wall-contest, golf ball cannon to assist golfers shooting the ball over 300 yards, fun games and on-course contest, raffle prizes, helicopter ball drop and silent auction which included professional golfer and other sport autographed memorabilia, Mexican vacations, and two round trip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

“Congratulations to our first place team who shot a 57, and thank you to all those who came out in support,” said Executive Director, Keith Matassa. “We couldn’t continue our mission and help our marine mammal patients without the support of the community and hope to see you all again next year.”

PMMC sends a thank you to this year’s tournament sponsors at the silver level: Zenith Audio Visual and Alaska Airlines, lunch sponsor: Chick-Fil-A; and to all hole, contest and tee sponsors: Renaissance Club Sport, Raising Canes, Element Therapeutic Massage, Allen Family Automotive Group, PDC Capital, First American Trust, Powerstone Property Management, LA Chargers, Zentih Audio Visual, Integra Golf and Davis Law.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Cyn Rd. Call (949) 494-3050 for more information or visit www.pacificmmc.org.