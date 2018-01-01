Barbara’s Column

Supervisor applauded by Laguna Conservancy Council

By BARBARA DIAMOND

If you look up over-achiever in a dictionary, you just might find a photograph of Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.

Bartlett’s political career began in 2006 when she was elected to the Dana Point City Council on which she served until 2014. Prior to running for office Bartlett earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and a Master’s degree in Business Administration. She is also a Certified PMP (Project Management Professional) and a licensed Real Estate Broker. Her professional career spans several decades and includes holding executive management positions in a worldwide computer software company, a project management consulting firm and several law firms.

All that was a prelude to her election in 2014 to represent the Fabulous Fifth District, where she continues her ambitious agenda.

Bartlett spoke on Monday at the Laguna Canyon Conservancy meeting about what has been accomplished by the supervisors since she was elected and what is still to be accomplished.

Conservancy President Gene Felder introduced Bartlett, adding to her resume.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

“In addition to serving as the Fifth District Supervisor, Bartlett sits on 22 other boards and committees, including the Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors, Transportation Corridor Agencies Board of Directors, CalOptima, Orange County Fire Authority, and the Orange County Local Agency Formation Commission,” Felder he informed the audience.

Taking the microphone, Bartlett said she sits on only 12 other boards. But in Felder’s defense, that is what is included in her bio on OCgov.com.

The petite powerhouse updated the conservancy members on the issues dear to many of the folks at the meeting.

“It is always a pleasure to be among individuals who are so passionate about this special area of the county, the conservation and preservation of what we have,” said Bartlett.

“One of the most talked-about environmental projects right now is the Aliso Creek Mainstem Restoration.”

An evaluation of alternatives offered by the Army Corps of Engineers was criticized by local stakeholders and others during the public comment period.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Josie Bennett

Restoration Manager, LCF

White-faced ibis seen recently at Aliso Creek

“I would echo some of the comments made by stakeholder groups,” said Bartlett. “For example the Laguna Canyon Foundation stated that the proposed plan requires significant destruction of existing habitat and creek functions and does not take into account recent restoration projects.”

Bartlett said the county has been meeting with the stakeholders to discuss a “Locally Preferred Alternative.”

The second issue addressed by Bartlett is noise from low-flying commercial planes. Bartlett had hosted a Town Hall meeting to address complaints from residents, and took those complaints to the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington DC. When that accomplished nothing, the Supervisors joined Newport Beach and Laguna Beach in a lawsuit that was settled in January.

The FAA committed to sending commercial aircraft flying out over the ocean a sufficient distance to gain enough altitude so when they turn inland, noise is diminished over Laguna Beach. Bartlett’s office continues to monitor and enforce the terms of the settlement.

One person in the Monday’s audience complained that planes are still coming in low over her South Laguna home.

“Call my office and I will try to get the FAA to fix it,” Bartlett immediately responded.

She shared the good news that the teensy Pacific Pocket Mouse, once believed to be extinct, is repopulating in the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. It took the combined efforts of the San Diego Zoo, where the critters are being bred, the Orange County Parks department, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and countless volunteers, Bartlett said.

Another collaboration – this one between the county and Caltrans – has finally put the 10-year-old Laguna Canyon Road Improvement on a faster track.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Busy Laguna Canyon Road

A hearing will be held by mid-year on plans to improve drainage, improve safety by adding a lane, widening the shoulders to accommodate bicycles and undergrounding utilities from El Toro Road to the toll road, according to Bartlett. The project will not include a retaining wall objected to by the Coastal Greenbelt Authority, she said.

Another project in the works is the South County Integrated Regional Water Management Plan, which has the goals of protecting and enhancing natural resources; improving water quality, increasing the supply and efficiency; and integrating flood management. The revised plan will be up for approval in May.

“The Laguna Beach County Water District has a representative that serves on the governing board,” said Water District General Manager Renae Hinchey, who attended the conservancy meeting.

Bartlett concluded her remarks with a request that folks sign up for her newsletter at ocgov.com or add her on Facebook @Supervisor Bartlett.

“I’d like to remind you that my door is always open,” she said. “Please do not hesitate to contact me with any of your needs or concerns.”

She didn’t have long to wait.

In the Q and A that followed Bartlett’s talk, Bonnie Hano and Patricia Tournier raised the issue of the homeless crisis in Orange County. “

“You have been in the lead of the entire county,” said Bartlett. “Other cities need to take a look at what you have done,” she said, citing the Alternative Sleeping Location and Friendship Shelter.

In answer to Leah Vasquez’s question about monitoring the removal of canisters of nuclear waste from San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station, Bartlett advised contacting elected officials in DC and offered to prepare a template letter.

“She is accessible,” said local historian Anne Frank who spoke to Bartlett after the meeting, expressing her concern about Bartlett’s description of illegal immigrant deportations as a public safety issue. It was the only response by Bartlett that got an adverse reaction from the audience.

“I am concerned that if the board opposes sanctuary, cities will have to go along with them,” said Frank.

Councilman Steve Dicterow, a fan of Bartlett’s since she assisted the city with a peripheral parking solution during Festival Season, was among those applauding Bartlett’s presentation.

