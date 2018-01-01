Marrie Stone, author, KUCI radio host, and freelance writer will represent Stu News & guest-DJ for KX 93.5

The week of April 16, KX 93.5 FM is giving the airwaves to the locals during its annual radiothon: KX Takeover.

And Stu News Laguna is thrilled that Marrie Stone, who writes for our Laguna Life & People column, and was willing recently to try the Float Lounge in the interests of authentic reporting, will be representing our publication on the show.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Marrie Stone

Marrie, a former corporate attorney, is a fan of the fun and quirky, and a seriously good writer. Her fiction and essays have appeared or been accepted for publication in several major literary journals. She co-hosts the weekly KUCI radio show Writers on Writing, where she has interviewed more than 400 writers, poets, and literary agents. She’s a regular guest host of KUCI’s weekly Real People of Orange.

“Also, she’s hilarious,” says Lynette Brasfield, features editor for Stu News.

Tyler Russell explains the thinking behind the KX Takeover week. “Our non-profit/non-commercial radio station relies heavily on community support. To provide our listeners and our town with excellent programming tailored to locals, we go to the mic and ask listeners to show love through contributions,” he says.

“Much like PBS or NPR, this community fundraising effort proves extremely important to public media. In three previous years, KX Takeover has generated over $120,000 and kept us on the air another year so we can continue to provide an indispensable, free community service to Laguna Beach.”

Past winners have been Attorney Larry Nokes, Montage Vice President Rick Riess, local activist Bobbi Cox, and landscape architect Tom Richeson. These hall-of-famers brought in much-needed funds that have helped establish KX 93.5 FM become a staple in Laguna Beach.

There will be a “Silver Tongue Award” reception after the week of takeovers.

Stu News listeners, let’s support Marrie – she wasn’t by any means born with a silver spoon in her mouth, but perhaps we can win her a Silver Tongue!

Marrie will be appearing on air on Thursday, April 19 at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.kx935.com. Marrie’s website is www.marriestone.com.