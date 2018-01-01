Bookshelves were first a jungle gym for council member Toni Iseman, then an entry to books

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A library is part of the soul of the community, says Toni Iseman

When I was seven, my family moved to one of those great old homes, built in 1906, with perfect hiding places for a kid. But the best part was the 12-foot high bookcase in the living room, left packed with books, nearly a thousand.

Initially the bookcase was a jungle gym for a little monkey who climbed high, crawling from side to side.

Once that was mastered the books became the focus. Gorgeous bindings, beautiful color prints, some even hand painted. Even before my love affair with the Hardy Boys, I fell hard for the old books. I spent hours hunting for the date they were published. I created a special shelf for the 1800’s.

Who had read them? Who bought them? Some were signed.

A puzzle yet to be solved

Years later, among my mother’s things, I found a diary belonging to a Bennington College student. An art major, she included a self-portrait but no name. Rarely did she complain but did whine about having to go to bed early because they were going to New York in the morning to see some man named Charles Lindbergh.

I tried to figure out her name, sure that her family would consider the diary a treasure.

One clue was unique. One grandfather was president of Harvard. The other was president of Yale.

I called both libraries, had the lists of presidents, but somehow never found the answer. Maybe someone in town would pick up the challenge?

Siri is great, but a library is the soul of the community

Back to books. We all benefit from Siri, who is always available to tell us important stuff, like what state is Villanova in.

But the thought of our town without a library? That’s barren, cold, unwelcoming. Our library is so essential, such an important part of the soul of our community.

Toni Iseman, Laguna Beach City Council Member