Bluebird Canyon Farms holds free open house tonight

Tonight (Tuesday, April 10) between 6:30 and 8 p.m., Bluebird Canyon Farms – Laguna’s glorious rural gem where great things grow – will host a free open house where Lagunans can learn more about the history of the farm and the programs that are offered, from cooking to yoga classes to sensational Bounty “farm-to-table” dinners in the spring, summer and fall.

Taking the short journey from bustling downtown Laguna to this truly rural atmosphere takes only minutes, but the visitor feels transported to another world entirely – to a peaceful, thriving, fruitful oasis, tucked in the midst of suburbia.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Beekeeper Connor Dorais with his bees

Owner Scott Tenney explains: “Bluebird Canyon Farms is a novel operating urban farm and unique educational facility. We take exceptional care of our property and work to support individual rights to quiet enjoyment of the canyon in which we reside. We operate safely, carefully, quietly, respect the environment, and contribute to community safety, security and resiliency.

“We teach and train economically disadvantaged individuals and grow healthy food which we distribute to the local economy,” he adds.

Tenney is hoping for a large turnout at the open house so that residents get a chance to meet the Bluebird Canyon Farms team and vice versa.

Kathy “Farm” Tanaka, a member of the team, notes that people will be able to see where the vegetables that they purchase at the Farmers Market are grown – not to mention how honey is harvested straight from the hive.

“Visitors to the open house will be able to meet our beekeeper and learn exactly where our honey comes from and how it is processed,” she says. The farms are also home to Black Copper Marans chickens and fish in aquaponics tanks.

Onsite parking is limited and is offered first come first serve, although offsite parking is available on Rancho Laguna Road. Carpooling or taking the free public transit shuttle are alternative ways to enter the site also.

Bluebird Canyon Farms is located at 1085 Bluebird Canyon Drive.

For more information on this upcoming event, visit www.bluebirdcanyonfarms.com or call (949) 715-0325.