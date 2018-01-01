Garden(er) of the Month

A tropical treasure trove tantalizes the senses on Temple Hills

Written by SUZIE HARRISON

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Picture a peaceful place to pursue gorgeous scenery and greenery punctuated with plentiful plants, sculptures, a koi pond, and paths that transport the body, mind, and soul. Imagine a garden so lovely and expansive that people actually think it’s a pocket park.

This special place is Susan Immel’s expansive, multilevel garden, her tantalizing treasure trove on Temple Terrace.

“It’s two levels and this goes around the house; there is actually a path. I will show you. This is the majority of the yard,” Immel said.

It is jaw dropping, absolutely massive, and spans around the house on every side, up and down embankments and beyond.

Taking it all in, I asked what she loves most about gardening.

“I love it all. I love to see something new. It’s so beautiful. You look at a flower and you see all the different levels of petals and stamen and everything in it,” Immel said. “And I think being an artist helps too. When you’re an artist you look at shadows and the different ways things are made.”

Seemingly so. It’s obvious this masterpiece has been creatively crafted and cared for with the hands of an artist.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Enjoy a luxurious garden on top of a hill with expansive views to the ocean

and tropical treasures at every turn

The eclectic garden has a sensational assortment of sculptures, art pieces, benches, many made by Immel herself.

“So this is the path that goes around our house,” she said. “All this bank, all the way down there to where it’s flat, we have to take care of. It’s quite the yard, and this goes straight down.”

I verbalized a wow in response, a response that was frequently reiterated, while touring the garden-filled grounds.

At the entry of her driveway is a charming wooden sign with colorful arrows pointing in different directions to Virginia, where she’s from, to Chicago, where her husband Jerry is from, as well as the places her children live, and of course, the direction toward Nordstrom and other fun places.

Then to the left is an incredible embellished cement mailbox that Immel made. It was the coolest mailbox I had ever seen. It’s very whimsical and artsy, including a piece of china that she painted of Main Beach, beads, and a colorful array of decorative touches.

Not only is the mailbox decorative, it’s a necessity. Because of their location on the hill, cars and trucks would hit it either going up the hill, down, or back into it.

“It was a wooden post, trucks used to run into it and knock it down. So I thought I’m going to make something so strong so the cars and trucks coming up here don’t hit it anymore,” Immel said.

I’m not the only person that loves her mailbox and everything that surrounds it. The beautiful landscape is wonder to behold. Over the years, the Immels have received many love letters.

“We’re such a prominent visible property, so people have written us lots of letters through the years. People leave us little notes and letters,” Immel said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Susan Immel’s expansive garden includes a bus stop park-like area,

a peaceful place to park it on a bench

Further along the corner edge of her property, she explained, “So these are the spires and they’re very historical. See the little steps going up, they’re very artistic. We were told that the house down here [belonged to a] Japanese farmer. He built the house and he was going to build all this land until he was sent to an internment camp, during WWII.”

The spires were mystic, they looked like miniature dwellings with tiny steps. “The front part is more ornate than the back part,” she said, showing me the pieces.

“We had a big sign there with our last name on it because no one could ever find our house. But too many people thought that this was a pocket park. So they would come into the yard and walk around with their kids,” Immel said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A koi pond with 30 fish enjoy living the life in the Immel’s backyard sanctuary

Going in through a red gate into the sloping area of her backyard presents a phenomenal sight. In my mind, it looked exactly like a pocket park that you might see in San Francisco, my favorite place.

“And this is the koi pond over here,” she said. I laughed when she jokingly called it part of the pocket park. “Our grandchildren have a ball coming here,” she said pointing at the 30 huge koi fish.

With the big palms, and the Buddha statue, it’s very peaceful and tranquil with the sound of running water. It could lull you into a peaceful state, which is perfect with the hammock swinging in the Zen-like garden.

When they moved in 34 years ago, the area was trashed, she said.

“It sat empty for three years. And we didn’t even know there was a pond because it was so overgrown,” Immel explained.

She planned her piece of paradise from scratch,beautifully and meticulously with gorgeous details with every step.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Paths in paradise with exciting scenery, sculptures, and special touches, making it a perfect place to get lost in

“I got involved in the Laguna Beach Garden Club just because I retired and had the time. And my mother always belonged to garden clubs and liked to garden,” she said. “It’s great. It’s a great place to go and learn.”

Immel’s been gardening all her life, as has her mother. “My mother used to win all kinds of awards with her plants and this is one of her awards,” she said showing me one that been worn and faded over the years. They too received an award from the Beautification Council for their bench.

Nearby, she showed me a collection of letters that admirers of the picturesque property have placed in their mailbox over the years.

“I love your beautifully landscaping, you’re creative, it’s quite welcoming as I drive the hill.”

She expressed how welcome the appreciation is that she’s received from a lot of locals, hearing that the garden greets them and fills them with joy.

“A lot of people say that, ‘Once they turn the corner and see our house they know they’re almost home,’” she said.

I can’t picture a better homecoming than that.