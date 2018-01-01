City holds Community Open House on utility undergrounding this Wednesday at the Susi Q

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The City is hosting a Community Open House on utility undergrounding on Wednesday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Susi Q Center.

Stop by to learn more about the City’s efforts to address the risks associated with overhead utility poles and electrical wires and potential funding strategies being explored for undergrounding of utilities along Laguna Canyon Road and other key evacuation routes.

Speak one-on-one with City staff, ask questions and share your comments. To learn more, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/utilityundergrounding.