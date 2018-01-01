LB “Gate & Garden Tour” Fundraiser showcases

South Laguna’s diverse gardens on Friday, May 4

The charming, tree-lined streets of South Laguna are the venue of this year’s Laguna Beach Garden Club “Gate & Garden Tour” on Friday, May 4, a fundraiser for educational school gardens, scholarships, and community projects.

The 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. event features 10 fancy and fanciful private gardens along a three-quarter-mile walking route and includes a quarter-acre formal garden with ocean views.

Fun is in the air as this year’s tour takes place on the “Eve of Cinco de Mayo” and offers margaritas and Mexican fare, free refreshments, plein air painters in several gardens, and a raffle of prizes from local artists and businesses.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Charles Reimer’s quarter-acre classic French garden with ocean views on Mar Vista Avenue in South Laguna

“This year’s Gate & Garden Tour is a celebration of the diverse gardens of South Laguna, which reflects the community’s past and present,” said Nancy Englund, tour chair. “We’ll showcase classic, contemporary, whimsical, and unusual gardens at 10 homes. The final stop is a gem: The South Laguna Community Garden Park with dozens of thriving garden beds,” she added.

Tour tickets are $45 in advance and available at www.LagunaBeachGardenClub.org and at Laguna Beach Books, Laguna Drug, Laguna Nursery, Tides Inn, and Dana Point Nursery. On May 4, $50 tickets will be available at the tour’s starting point: Arabella Laguna Historic Cottages, 506 N Coast Hwy, which is the location of the registration and reception areas.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Charles Reimer (left), homeowner on Mar Vista Avenue in South Laguna, with Nancy Englund, Laguna Beach Gate & Garden Tour chair

On May 4, from 11 a.m., buses will continuously shuttle attendees from Arabella Laguna to the first garden in South Laguna and back at the end of the walking route. The last tour bus leaves Arabella at 2 p.m.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist tour goers. A rest stop, water, and restroom will be available along the route. Comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen, brimmed hats, sunglasses, and cameras are recommended.

For more tour and ticket information, visit www.LagunaBeachGardenClub.org or email Nancy Englund at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .