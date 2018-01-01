Laguna Beach Live! presents New West Guitar Group on March 28, only two Jazz Winter concerts left

On Wednesday, March 28, Laguna Beach Live! presents Guitar Jazz featuring New West Guitar Group. Perry Smith (NYC), John Storie (LA), and Will Brahm (LA) will perform recognizable covers, jazz standards and exciting originals.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2018 is held in the distinctive [seven-degrees] event facility, 891 Laguna Cyn Rd. Concerts are 6 – 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The last concert in the Jazz 2018 Winter series is on April 11, featuring Josh Nelson, followed by a benefit concert with jazz vocalist, Leslie Lewis, on April 25.

Submitted photo

New West Guitar Group: Perry Smith, John Storie, and Will Brahm

A full bar and buffet dinners are available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned.

Laguna Beach Live!, a nonprofit organization, strives to increase the awareness of and participation in diverse musical experiences, enhancing the reputation of Laguna Beach as a music town. To this end, they present high-quality live musical performances that are accessible, affordable, intimate, and in the community. Education of LB kids is a high priority.

Reservations are accepted until noon on the day of concert or until sold out. For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call (949) 715-9713.