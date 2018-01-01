Laguna Beach band Common Sense will play at fourth Annual Big Kahuna Koncert For a Cause

In celebration of Autism Awareness Month and in memory of Tubesteak Tracy, friends and supporters of his love for special needs kids are coming together again at the fourth annual Big Kahuna Koncert for a Cause to raise money for autism and kids with special needs.

This year’s benefit concert at OC Tavern in San Clemente will feature performances by Laguna Beach band Common Sense and Tone Lōc, as well as the fine sounds of DJ Fluffy of Venice.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 14 at OC Tavern, 2369 El Camino Real, San Clemente. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $25 pre-sale at www.octavern.com or $30 at the door. Call Jennifer at (949) 370-1083 for more information.