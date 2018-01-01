Laguna Art Museum will celebrate Art Museum Day on May 17 with free admission

On Thursday, May 17, Laguna Art Museum will offer free admission as part of the Association of Art Museum Directors’ (AAMD) annual Art Museum Day. The museum will also offer free admission to that evening’s film screening of Dr. Strangelove, which will be introduced by artist Jorg Dubin.

The theme for Art Museum Day 2018 is Hyperconnected Museums, a recognition of the many ways in which museums serve as central points of connectivity within their communities, both online and in person. Art museums are often anchors for public spaces and neighborhoods, and they partner with school systems and civic organizations in ways that make their towns, cities, and regions better places for everyone who lives and works there.

Hyperconnected Museums also serve as engines for the creative economy, tapping the human creativity embedded in works of art, whether thousands of years old or as recent as 2018, to inspire new ideas and ways of thinking.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Art Museum, celebrating its centennial year in 2018, recently opened the exhibition Tony DeLap: A Retrospective, which will be on view for Art Museum Day. DeLap is Orange County’s foremost living artist and has been at the nexus of significant art movements throughout his career. The exhibition includes approximately eighty paintings, sculptures, and drawings that survey his role in various movements as well as the decidedly non-linear development of his body of work.

Laguna Art Museum provides a diverse range of exhibitions, educational programs, lectures, concerts, and films as a cultural and social center. “I am thrilled that Laguna Art Museum is again participating in Art Museum Day, an opportunity to bring communities together to experience great art and special programs, both in Orange County and across North America” said Christine Anagnos, Executive Director of AAMD. “Art is vital to our lives, a reflection of both the incredible diversity of humanity and the many common elements that unite us.”

Last year, Laguna Art Museum, along with more than 161 other AAMD member museums, participated in Art Museum Day. A comprehensive list of participating AAMD member art museums will be available on the AAMD website. Note that while AAMD’s Art Museum Day and ICOM’s International Museum Day are formally held each year on May 18, some institutions shift their celebrations to adjacent dates.