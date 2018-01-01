Guest column

How not to prune a tree: Don’t top or lop – lace!

By Prof Chris Reed

I like to walk around my Village neighborhood looking at trees and gardens. Take a look at the pairs of photos below. Which tree looks better?

Click on photos for larger images

Photos by Chris Reed

To my eye, the tree whose trunk has been topped (above left) is a sorry sight. It has lost its natural beauty. It looks disfigured. Kudos to the City for hiring a good trimmer (above riht).

Likewise, a tree whose branches have been cut short is a sad sight.

Click on photos for larger images

Photos by Chris Reed

See the left photo above. Is “knuckles in a blender” too strong a metaphor? Compare the same tree, a melaleuca, grown naturally (right photo above).

Why do trees get pruned badly? Well, it’s cheap and easy to prune badly. There are commercial tree trimmers out there that should advise you better, but don’t. Often it is done to open up a view. Sometimes I can see no reason why. Do people trim trees just because they think they should be trimmed?

“Shaping” leads to misshaping

Put a chainsaw in a man’s hand and he has to cut something down. “Shaping” it is called, erroneously. It leads to misshaping.

The results of shaping – i.e., topping and trimming – are often bad. A lopped branch will typically explode in multi-shoot growth followed by pompom bursts of leaves. They will quickly re-block a view and need pruning again and again. A cheap pruning job ends up being expensive. You get an ugly tree and have to keep paying a tree trimmer to come back.

What is the solution? Lace! Remove selected branches at the trunk. A well-laced tree can actually improve a view!

Resist that fatal snip

So please,do not top your trees. Do not shorten leading branches. Resist that fatal snip. Instead, lace. Let trees grow naturally. Drive around Pasadena and San Marino to see the beautiful result.

And keep concrete away from the roots. Roots need to breathe. Prioritize trees over cement.

If a tree is impossibly large for its site, have it removed and plant a smaller one. Choose a lacy variety. Pay attention to estimated size at maturity. Leave plenty of room for the roots. Have patience. Enjoy watching it grow. To me, instant landscaping is a myth.

To better understand and enjoy Laguna’s trees, join a Laguna Beach Beautification Council-sponsored Tree Walkabout on Saturday, April 14 or Friday, April 27. To sign up, go to www.facebook.com/pg/LagunaBeachBeautificationCouncil/events.