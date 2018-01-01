Watch those leaks before your money goes

down the drain

By MAGGI HENRIKSON

Is all your money going down the toilet? Okay, maybe not all your money, but let’s say a huge part of your water bill is going down the toilet. According to McKeown Plumbing, here in town, toilets are one of the biggest issues.

“We see that a lot,” they said. “People don’t always know that they’re running.”

Until they get their bill. Or a call from the City.

“The smart meters the [district] installed are picking up water loss,” McKeown continued. “People call and say they have a high water bill, or the [district] will notify them if usage is not consistent with the past.”

These situations explain in part why the Water District is asking Lagunans to make the pledge to save water by visiting www.mywaterpledge.com. Not only does the City want to become the Most Water Wise city in its category for the fifth time in this Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge as a matter of pride – the mayor wants to save residents money too.

The pledge helps alert friends and neighbors to water usage too and offers tips to help conserve water.

Toilets and irrigation leaks are the number one causes for a call to the plumbing service, followed by dripping faucets and showers. But, of course, drips are easier to notice and get taken care of before the water bill hits the roof.

The smart meters were installed by the Laguna Beach County Water District in 2017. The District’s website states that, “The project included enhancing every residential and commercial water meter with new, state-of-the-art technology that wirelessly communicates usage data to the District. The new meters are able to collect multiple remote meter reads per day, allowing for better leak detection and improved customer service.”

They’ve got plans for the coming year to improve even further, “In 2018, a customer web portal will be launched to give you access to your own detailed water usage information, as well as allow you to better manage and budget your water consumption. The ability to better understand and view your water use in near-real-time can have a profound impact on water consumption and your conservation efforts.”

The meters, usually located by the curb in front of your house, are housed in concrete boxes and labeled “water.” Homeowners have the responsibility to keep them visible and accessible, as a public right-of-way.

We’re aiming to make Laguna the most water-wise city again, and every little bit helps. Now go check to make sure your toilet’s not still running.

Oh, and make that pledge now…www.mywaterpledge.com.