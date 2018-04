Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi likes this pelican and so do our readers. Several correct answers came in early in the day.

Thanks for locating this spot: Lisa Thompson (first in!), Janene Freita, Mona Roberts, John Walker, Laurie Kirkland, and Cindy Hudson.

The pretty pelican pictured here is on the corner of Rockledge and S Coast Hwy.

Thanks for playing! Look for a new challenge on Friday.

Pelican mural at Rockledge