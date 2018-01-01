Mission Hospital physicians and nurses serve as models in upcoming fashion show and luncheon

Join the Valiant Women of Mission Hospital as they celebrate “Beaches and Bling” at the 22nd Annual Valiant Women Luncheon and Fashion Show on Friday, May 4 at the beautiful Monarch Beach Resort.

A dynamic team of Mission Hospital physicians and nurses will rock the runway, serving as fashion models in summer designs from retailers at The Shops at Mission Viejo including: Banana Republic, Brighton Collectibles, Chico’s, Lululemon Athletica, Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers, Soma, Tommy Bahama and White House | Black Market. Models will have their hair styled compliments of Toni & Guy and makeup provided by MAC Cosmetics.

Submitted photo

Carolyn Dupon, RN, models during last year’s event

The funds raised by the event will support Mission Women’s Wellness Center, Nursing Endowment, and Scholarships, remodel of the Women’s and Infants Center, a mobile 3D Tomosynthesis Mammography unit and a da Vinci operating bed for women’s surgeries.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with Champagne and shopping at the silent auction and raffle drawings. Four incredible raffle items will be available: A cosmetic surgery package valued at $4,700 from Dr. James A. Heinrich, a ladies’ 18k yellow gold, rose quartz and mother-of-pearl locket necklace valued $2,500 from Fredric H. Rubel Jewelers, and The Shops at Mission Viejo Dream Package with items from nine retailers.

The fourth raffle is a Miraval Resort Escape valued at $4,800. It includes a three-night double occupancy stay at Miraval Resort and Spa in Tucson, Arizona. Each guest receives a $150 resort credit plus full access to resort amenities. The cost is $50 per ticket and a maximum of 150 tickets will be sold (this special item is being raffled separately from the other raffle packages).

The event is made possible through the generous support of Presenting Sponsor: The Shops at Mission Viejo, and Valiant Sponsors: Golden State Foods - Ginny and Mark Wetterau, and Jeanne and Igor Olenicoff. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

The event sells out quickly, so make arrangements to attend today by contacting Darcy at (949) 365-3893 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.mission4health.com/vwluncheon.