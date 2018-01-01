Police Files

LBPD honors the critical work of our dedicated public safety dispatchers

LBPD posted on their Facebook page that they’re giving our public safety dispatchers their due, honoring them during public safety dispatchers week this week.

Many people do not stop to think about these seemingly nameless, faceless individuals until they experience an actual emergency themselves. These professionals demonstrate poise under pressure, aid, and compassion in times of distress. Many times, they are responsible for the difference between life and death.

Across the nation, 9-1-1 dispatchers will be celebrated as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week. Congress designated the second full week in April as a time to honor all 9-1-1 dispatchers who answer the calls for help and give emergency aid to the public and emergency public safety responders.

“Laguna Beach Public Safety Dispatchers are the best in the business. Daily they multi-task dispatching Police, Fire, and Marine Safety resources throughout the city. Our public safety departments could not do what they do without them. Happy Dispatcher Appreciation Week,” said an LBPD Spokesperson.

The statistics of the service LBPD’s dedicated dispatchers give to help save lives is jaw dropping. In 2017, there were 14,998 emergency 9-1-1 calls and 60,463 non-emergency calls, for a total of 75,461 calls in all.

LBPD joins together to race in the Run to Remember

Also according to the LBPD Facebook page, on Sunday, members of LBPD joined together to race in the Run To Remember Los Angeles to honor the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Who could say no to this cause, they said.

LBFD is the biggest, red-hot ticket item at LOCA’s 25th anniversary fundraiser, stokes recipients

A home-cooked meal by LBFD’s finest was the big-ticket item at LOCA’s 25th birthday bash, fetching top dollars with a $3,000 winning bid by Greg and Barbara MacGillivray. (Actually Barbara)

Pat Cary and James Lin of LBFD were the two hot commodities at LOCA, really cooking up the high bids.

“We are members of the Laguna Beach Firefighters Association and we are here auctioning off a dinner for eight people in the community. Our firefighters will come off duty and cook a meal at (your) house. We’ll coordinate the meal and we’ll do all the shopping, cooking and then clean up,” said Cary. “All this is done off duty by our members donating our time back to the community for such an important non-profit like LOCA.”

“We’ve done this before in the past. We’ve done it with the seniors at the Susi Q Center. This is our third dinner,” said Lin.

The members of LBFD enjoy helping out for a worthy cause and being interactive with the community they proudly serve.

“What we like about LOCA is that LOCA gives back doing art for a lot of the youth in the community. The arts are such an integral part of Laguna Beach,” said Lin.

Greg and Barbara MacGillivray beat out the crowd with the highest bid at $3,000 to receive an exciting culinary experience with eight LBFD firefighters

The MacGillivrays are looking forward to the rare treat to share it with friends and family. It’s a win for LOCA, LBFD and for them.

“My wife bid on the eight firefighters who will come to your house, and not only cook and bring dinner, but they’ll clean up afterwards. And they’ll entertain you by serving you,” said Greg MacGillivray. “I don’t know if they dress like firefighters or not, but I think it will be a great deal of fun. So we need to get some lively people for dinner.”

They’re contemplating holding the hot dining event in the heat of August.

“As for the menu, they can do seafood. We don’t eat meat, so the seafood would be great with lots of vegetables and salads,” said MacGillivray.

He said he thinks his wife was interested in bidding on the firefighters because she thinks they’re charming.

“She’ll say that the fire crew was so cute that she just had to bid on them,” MacGillivray said laughing.

He was absolutely right.

“They were just so charming, and they were so excited about coming. We’ve already talked about the menu and they’re gung ho, they’re just great,” Barbara MacGillivray said. “We paid $3,000 because it was such a popular item. Everybody was telling us how lucky we are because we got it.”

Regarding whether or not she wants them to wear their uniforms, Barbara laughed, “That would be great for my grandkids to see, they would be very impressed.”