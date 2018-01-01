Taste of the Nation, May 20 at Montage Laguna Beach, will raise funds for No Kid Hungry Campaign

The 11th Annual Laguna Beach Taste of the Nation at Montage Laguna Beach will be a tasty treat for a good cause. On Sunday, May 20 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m., co-host chefs Craig Strong and Julia Browne of Studio will welcome six talented Southern California chefs to create small bites and desserts to help raise funds for Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign.

The festivities will include wine tastings, craft cocktails, a silent and live auction conducted by Dan Dotson of A&E’s Storage Wars, After Party bites, parting gifts and good mingling with celebrity chefs.

The top chef lineup includes: Host chefs Craig Strong and Julia Browne of Studio at Montage Laguna Beach, recent runner-up on “Top Chef” Joe Sasto of Michael Mina’s new Cal Mare in Los Angeles, past “Top Chef” contender Amar Santana, chef/owner of Broadway by Amar Santana in Laguna Beach and Vaca at South Coast Plaza, entrepreneurial gastronomist and former “Top Chef” contestant Marcel Vigneron, owner of Wolf/Beefsteak in Los Angeles, Chef Eric Samaniego of Michael’s on Naples Ristorante in Long Beach, Chef Bryant Taylor of Chianina Steakhouse in Long Beach, Chef Brian Huskey of Tackle Box: local grub shack in Corona Del Mar.

Beverage participants include: Antica, Illuminati Wines, Kikori Whiskey, MacRostie Winery & Vineyards, Riverain Vineyards, San Pellegrino, Serrano Wine, Titos Handmade Vodka, Whistle Pig Rye Whiskey, Wine Warehouse, and ZD Wines.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Last year’s event was a fun and successful No Kid Hungry fundraiser

At Taste of the Nation Laguna Beach, attendees will enjoy tastings from the nation’s top chefs and restaurants, and sample fine wines, and premium spirits. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment and a silent and live auction.

Immediately following the main event, guests will enjoy a private post Taste event, where they can enjoy ocean breezes, a breathtaking sunset, and lush landscape while enjoying one-of-a-kind wines, a champagne toast, a parting gift and mix and mingle with all the celebrity chefs.

The beneficiaries of the Taste of the Nation 2018 are:

Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAPOC) seeking to change peoples lives, embody the spirit of hope, improve communities and make America a better place to live. The agency cares about the entire community, and is dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other.

Second Harvest Orange County Food Bank – founded by the Council of Orange, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the Food Bank began providing food for the hungry in 1983 in Orange, under the leadership of Dan Harney. In 2007, the Food Bank moved to a new facility in Irvine on the old El Toro Marine Base, more than doubling its capacity to meet the needs of Orange County.

Help No Kid Hungry as the top chefs in the area come together to make a difference and end child hunger in the US at Taste of the Nation on May 20.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit events.nokidhungry.org/events/laguna-beachs-taste-nation.