Sunset Serenades go global; concerts begin Friday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m.

The Sunset Serenades and World Music series is expanding its programming to add diversity to the 17 free concerts the City hosts at the Heisler Park Amphitheatre.

This year, music from Indonesia, Cuba, and music and dance from Africa will be featured.

“The concerts are an important part of the City’s cultural offerings and they’re an opportunity to bring music from around the world to Heisler Park,” notes Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl.

“We presented Middle Eastern and Indian bands last year and they were very well received by audiences who wanted to hear and see more. We are fortunate to have concerts funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach. Without the funds from overnight guests at our hotels, we would not be able to offer so many concerts with such diversity.”

The Sunset Serenades and World Music series takes place Friday evenings from May 4 through June 8 at 6:30 p.m. The free concerts at the Heisler Park Amphitheatre will offer a variety of music genres.

5/4: Jackie Menter Trio – Classical

5/11: Jack Benny – Eclectic/Acoustic Pop trio

5/18: The Phil Gough/Alan Deremo Project

5/25: Maestro Lazaro Galarraga and Friends – Afro Cuban

6/1: Gamelan X with Mayang Sunda – Indonesian

6/8: L’Esprit D’ Afrique – African