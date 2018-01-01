Sealed with a kiss? View sea lions, make a greeting card on April 14 at PMMC

Those who love art and animals love Art and Sea Lions presented monthly by LOCA Arts Education at Pacific Marine Mammal Center. The next workshop is Saturday, April 14 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. Families, groups, and beginners are invited.

The morning includes a docent-led viewing of live sea lions, a presentation on the rescue and rehabilitation work of the center, and a fun, step-by-step printmaking class with Hedy Buzan.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Sea lions make for super greeting cards

Everyone will take home a finished greeting card. The cost is $20 for adults, and $15 for those aged six and up with paid adult. Free on-site parking is included.

Advance registration is required. Call (949) 363-4700 or visit www.locaarts.org/event/art-and-sea-lions-12 to sign up.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, one block north of Dog Park.