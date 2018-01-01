Local authors, writers and booksellers share memories of libraries they have loved

Because it is National Library Week, Stu News asked a random selection of authors, writers, community leaders and library/book lovers to send in their thoughts about the roles that libraries have played in their lives. Here are some responses from local authors and members of Third Street Writers; we’ll have more on Friday.

Saturday was Literary Orange, an amazing event put together by the Orange County Public Libraries. The day was a sold-out extravaganza (with a 350-person waiting list) celebrating authors, libraries, readers and the wonderful world of words.

As I listened to the keynote speaker and one of my personal heroes, Anna Quindlen, tell her story of how she became the Pulitzer Prize winning literary star she is today, she started her story with a tribute to her favorite elementary school librarian. And I thought immediately of Virginia Gardier, my elementary school librarian.

Librarians aren’t just a young reader’s first encounter with an adult booklover outside our own homes. (I grew up in a very book-friendly household, lucky me, with frequent trips to the library and the sacred appreciation of our very own library cards.)

Librarians, like Mrs. Gardier, were the first example for some of us that you can work outside the home and do it surrounded by books. Like Anna, I grew up in a family where my dad went to the office every day, and my mom happily stayed home with the kids. I wanted something different.

From a very young age I knew I wanted to be a writer like Robert McCloskey of Make Room for Ducklings fame who I wrote to in second grade. Our assignment was to write a letter to the person we’d most like to become. He wrote back and told me he was actually an illustrator, not an author, but wished me luck. To jump from the dream to the reality takes supportive grownups who can show you the way. Mrs. Gardier helped me publish my first book, Scooter and Skipper, in sixth grade.

I wouldn’t be a novelist today if not for the librarian in my life.

Due to my fabulous publisher I was able to attend the American Library Association meeting last summer in Chicago and met so many wonderful librarians. Their support, along with bookstores like Laguna Beach Books here and other bookstores across the country, is why Best Day Ever – my domestic suspense novel – has caught on with readers, and has so far been sold to seven foreign countries. (The French translation, Une Journee Exceptionnelle launches on Tuesday!) The paperback is launching on August 21, which is also exciting.

As I scanned the crowd during my Literary Orange panel session, I couldn’t help but smile at the librarian volunteers in the orange lanyards. I know how much they mean to the children like me, little girls who look up to them as role models. I know how much they meant, and mean to the sold-out crowd Saturday. Thank you, librarians.

Kaira Rouda, best-selling author

I spoke at a library event just this past week and talked with the librarian about the changing role of libraries. Libraries in our modern time are no longer only about books or archiving information.

They have become cultural centers, places that foster thought and expose us to all forms of creativity and intellectual thinking. It is exciting to think how much value this new approach to information sharing could bring to all the towns and communities that might not have had anything like this before.

Suzanne Redfearn, best-selling author

Libraries have always been something of a literary sanctuary for me. Some of my fondest memories as a child were spent at the library. The librarians, always generous in time and spirit, nurtured my love of reading. I still remember the book that made the largest impact on me: Island of the Blue Dolphins. Even now I long to read that book again for the first time.

Danielle Bauter, Laguna Beach Books

On Saturday mornings I would walk to my local library in Manhasset, NY, and load up with as many books as our gimlet eyed librarian would allow me-one of my favorite old fashioned series was “The Little Colonel.”

Jane Hanauer, Laguna Beach Books

My mother sorted books at our school library from the time I was in Kindergarten until the day I graduated high school. Every Friday for thirteen years, I would find her stacking, shelving, and dusting. It was a fascinating universe of Dewey Decimal and overdue, obsolete and out-of-print [books]. I loved this world then and continue to love it now. My mother is gone, but the memory of her library lives on.

Britta Wilder, Third Street Writers member

I was bored and hot, and summer loomed large – in the way only a nine-year-old girl can imagine. I clinked up the marble steps, tugged open the door, and the cool library air rushed over me, awakening my senses. I walked along the stacks of books, my fingers fondling the spines, removing a book, and climbed upon a large chair. The cool leather was a shock to my bare white legs, still unfamiliar to summer’s shorts. I opened the book and was transported. Prince Edward Island became my destination, Anne of Avonlea became my best friend, and the world of words opened up for me.

Theresa Keegan, Third Street Writers member

Every Saturday morning, my dad deposited me in the children’s section of the downtown branch of the Asheville Public Library. While he read the newspapers upstairs, I gathered a stack of books to bring home to the rocking chair on our deck. I spent countless summer afternoons reading in shade of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This time not only turned me into a lifelong reader, but also became the foundation of my journey to becoming a writer.

Amy Francis Dechary, President, Third Street Writers