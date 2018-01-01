An open letter to the community regarding the countywide homelessness challenge

By DAWN PRICE

Executive Director, Friendship Shelter

As many of you know, I began my career in the Midwest, and had the fortune of counting Warren Buffett among those who supported one of the organizations I served. Buffett once said, “Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” I find myself reflecting on that quote quite a bit these days. First, because Friendship Shelter is celebrating its 30th Anniversary – and we certainly are reaping the fruits of seeds planted in those early days. But equally, I’m thinking about this quote because of the political and social turmoil we find ourselves in as Orange County wrestles with a crisis related to homelessness.

Many of you have contacted me to share your thoughts or to ask my opinion. Like you, I’m dismayed at the scope of the problem that occurred in the Santa Ana riverbed earlier this year. Like you, I worry that the homeless men and women we are pledged to serve are being further marginalized and stereotyped in what has sometimes become a political and legal shouting match. And like you, I wonder and worry about the best way for Friendship Shelter to respond.

Click on photo for a larer image

Dawn Price, Executive Director, Friendship Shelter

That’s when Buffett’s quote resonates for me – because Friendship Shelter is prepared for this. Thanks to strong board and organizational leadership, we’ve set a clear strategic path that centers on a singular goal: ending homelessness through housing. That means sourcing more permanent supportive housing for our most vulnerable homeless friends, and it means focusing our shelter programs like never before on helping each person who comes through our doors to swiftly and permanently find a housing solution.

We’ve committed ourselves to learning and adapting. And so, in 2014 we began providing permanent housing with supportive services. Today, 85 formerly homeless people live in that housing, with ongoing services that ensure housing stability – and last year 97 percent remained housed. This year, we are re-vamping our shelter programs to follow a national best-practice “housing focused” approach. And our program and administrative leadership play key roles county-wide in shaping and building a system of care that can address current needs and ensure that in the future, no one in our county need remain homeless for more than a short time.

Wrestling with a problem like homelessness is never simple, and it’s often messy. We’re seeing that today. But at Friendship Shelter, we’re confident. We see positive, collaborative change emerging from a difficult situation. We see light shining on issues that have needed attention. And we feel ready to remain a strong, capable leader for southern Orange County.

We’re sitting under the shade of trees planted five, 10 and even 30 years ago, and we’re planting the trees that will shade future Friendship Shelter clients, staff and supporters. We do this with your help. Your support has built the organization we are today, and it fuels our present and our future.