Rainbow Reflections

LGBT Life in Laguna

Written by CRAIG COOLEY

We love a parade!

This last Saturday the LGBTQ community returned to the Patriots Day Parade and we were so very warmly welcomed for our “renaissance”. It had been almost two decades since the LGBTQ Community was represented in the parade and we were welcomed with bursts of cheering and many, many heartfelt thanks from so many along the parade route!

Endora enjoys the parade

Thank you, Laguna Beach, for being so inclusive and supportive of diversity! Indeed, the LGBTQ Heritage and Culture Committee was awarded third place in our category…it is a start!

We love a party!

Speaking of the LGBTQ Heritage and Culture Committee, Gay Pride Month, as identified in a Laguna Beach Proclamation last year, is just 80 days away, in June. Kicking off the month will be our own LGBTQ Pride Party. A long weekend of fun is being planned, June 1 – 3, save the date

Friday, June 1: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.: Kick-Off Party at Main Street Bar & Cabaret

Saturday, June 2: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Poolside Welcome Brunch (details soon)

1 p.m. - sunset: Mountain Road Block Party

6 p.m. – 2 a.m.: Boom Boom Room Celebration

Sunday, June 3

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: West Street Beach Party

4 p.m. – 10 p.m.: After Beach Party at the Boom Boom Room

We also love a Garden Party!

HRC, Human Rights Campaign, is searching for a location to have their annual fantastic “Garden Party”. They are held at private residences and HRC would be thrilled to find a generous opportunity to have another event in 2018.

The date is Sat, August 4, and they need a location that can accommodate approximately 200 people plus a silent auction.

If you have suggestions, please contact Jeff Brumett at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact HRC, Michelle Bentcliff, congratulate her for being Member of the Year for HRC and ask her for all the details. It is a fun and very social event, and all for an excellent cause, Human Rights.

Other LBGTQ fun stuff…(I’m talking red wine and meatballs!)

Don’t forget every Wednesday at LUXE in Dana Point, it is Rainbow Wednesday with special entertainment, aka Endora and Tony. It is always fun and a great opportunity to meet new friends and have an excellent meal. I personally recommend a glass of red wine and meatballs. All very affordable and sophisticated.

We love burlesque!

Main Street Bar and Cabaret has gone Burlesque! Yes, it is true, the next show is on March 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Rumor has it that they also have “BOYlesque” entertainers. So, save the date…it’s going to be very civilized.

We love plays!

Join HRC OC Federal Club for a VIP reception and performance of The Graduate starring Melanie Griffith as Mrs. Robinson, March 1 at the Laguna Playhouse. Use code HRCPN18, and $25 per ticket will be donated to HRC. Everyone is welcome to join us

We love Larry!

Club Q Laguna Beach is a senior organization at the Susi Q. Club Q has been stewarded by a very generous and thoughtful Larry Ricci for several years. Larry has some new commitments and is stepping away as the leader, and the organization is looking for new leadership.

Larry’s shoes will be hard to fill, but likely not impossible. If you are interested, or you know of someone that might be interested in this fun and active social opportunity, please contact the Laguna Beach Center and leave a message for Larry.

Again, thank you Larry. We feel your love.

Fall in love with Rainbow Radio!

This coming Saturday the Rainbow Radio program will discuss all the various and fun things to do with an LGBTQ flavor in the greater Laguna Beach area. So be certain to tune in on KX 93.5 FM or go towww.Rainbow-Radio.comto listen to it at your convenience!

If you would like to submit suggestions for this column, please contact me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as we love to keep everything interesting and relevant, and well, yes, fun and entertaining!