September 19
Bill Brown
Christine Montonna
Clay Leeds
Dawna Montell
Keri Osborne Cook
Lu Martin
Mikal Belicove
Monica Jackson
Sasha Evans
September 20
Angelina Altishin
Bret Englander
Charles Rieckhoff
Kelly Perkins
Mando Cordova
Robert Easley
Tex Haines
Travis Benson
September 21
John Newlander
Robert Layton
September 22
Brian Ross Adams
Lisa Leighton
Pamela Horton
September 23
Aggie Dougherty
Amy Holden Martin
Dennis Harris
Marion Meyer
Mary Shapero
Matthew Pike
September 24
Brendy Michael
Carrie Adam
Ginger Osborne
September 25
Arianna Noppenberger
Cathleen Falsani Possley
David Rosales
Jordan Kelly
September 26
Tobi Williams
Sound Spectrum
Faves
1. War on Drugs, Deeper Understanding
2. Beatles, Sgt. Peppers Lonely hearts Club 50th
3. Lana Del Rey, Lust For Life
4. Cage The Elephant, Unpeeled
5. Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, Self Titled
6.George Thorogood, Party Of One
7. Arcade Fire, Everything Now
8. Haim, Something To Tell You
9. Chainsmokers, Memories: Do Not Open
10. Foster The People, Sacred Hearts Club
11. Lorde, Melodrama
12. Kendrick Lamar, DAMN
13. Manchester Orchestra, A Black Mile To The Surface
14. Imagine Dragons, Evolve
15. Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip (S.T.)
16. Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog
17. Fleet Foxes, Crack-Up
18. John Mayer, The Search For Everything
19. Phoenix, Ti Amo
20. Violent Femmes, 2 Mics & The Truth
LBHS Schedules
•••••
Tuesday, September 19
Girls Varsity Tennis
@ Home 3 p.m.
Tuesday, September 19
Girls JV Tennis
@Saddleback– 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday, September 19
Boys F/S Water Polo
@Home– 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday, September 19
Boys Varsity Water Polo
@Home– 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, September 19
Boys JV Water Polo
@Home– 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, September 20
Girls Varsity Golf
@ Ben Brown’s – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, September 20
Girls JV Golf
@ Lake Forest– 3 p.m.
Wednesday, September 20
Boys Varsity Sand Volleyball
@ Newland St. – 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 20
Boys JV Sand Volleyball
@ Newland St. – 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 21
Girls Varsity Golf
@ Miles Square– 3p.m.
Thursday, September 21
Girls JV Golf
@ Meadowlark– 3:30p.m.
Thursday, September 21
Girls Varsity Tennis
@ Home– 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, September 21
Girls JV Tennis
@ Costa Mesa– 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, September 21
Girls F/S Volleyball
@ Home– 4p.m.
Thursday, September 21
Girls JV Volleyball
@ Home– 4p.m.
Thursday, September 21
Girls Varsity Volleyball
@ Home– 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 21
Boys Varsity Water Polo
@ Foothill South Coast Tournament– 6 p.m.
Thursday, September 21
Boys F/S Football
@ St. Margaret’s– 6 p.m.
Thursday, September 21
Boys Varsity Football
@ Home – 7 p.m.
Friday, September 22
Coed Surf
@Salt Creek– 6:15 a.m.
Friday, September 22
Boys Varsity Water Polo
@ South Coast Tournament – TBA
Friday, September 22
Girls F/S Volleyball
@ Newport Harbor – 4:30 p.m.
Friday, September 22
Girls JV Volleyball
@ Newport Harbor – 4:30 p.m.
Friday, September 22
Girls Varsity Volleyball
@ Newport Harbor – 5:45 p.m.
Friday, September 22
Boys Varsity Football
@ Home – 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 23
Girls JV Volleyball
@ Dave Mohs Tournament – 8 a.m.
Saturday, September 23
Girls F/S Volleyball
@ Portola Tournament – 8 a.m.
Saturday, September 23
Boys Varsity Water Polo
@ South Coast Tournament – TBA
•••••
Library Events
September
Fri, Sept 15
Homework Help
3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Homework is an important part of educational process. It improves your child’s thinking and memory, helps them develop positive study skills and habits that will serve him or her well throughout life. That’s why Laguna Beach Library is hosting a Homework Club. Children from Kindergarten through 8th grades are welcome to attend and receive help with their homework for subjects Math and English.
Sat, Sept 16
Family Activity
9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Get creative! Let your imagination run wild! Children under 12 are encouraged to come to the library during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to make fun and creative seasonal crafts. Adult supervision is recommended.
Sat, Sep 16
Poetry Workshop
2 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Participants should bring 10 copies of a poem they wish to have read and work-shopped. Each poem will be read by the poet and perhaps by another reader. Participants then respond with emphasis on positive comments and constructive suggestions. Recommended for advanced poets—this is not a workshop for beginners. Meets in the Community Room. Contact John Gardiner @949-715-7507 for more information.
Mon, Sept 18
Third Street Writers Group Ink
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Serious writers working on projects (short stories, novels, plays) meet to share feedback and support. This is not a workshop for beginners. Please contact the library for additional information.
Tue, Sept 19
Bedtime Math’s: Crazy 8s Club
3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Crazy 8s is a recreational after-school math club that helps kids enjoy the math behind their favorite activities! This is an 8 week program for K-2nd grade. The club will meet once a week for one hour. Space is limited - Pre-registration is required.
Wed, Sept 20
Toddler Storytime
10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.
Calling all toddlers! You are invited to enjoy our new Wednesday storytime. Stories, songs, fingerplay, dancing and more will encourage a love of books and learning in a fun and interactive environment. Come for the stories and stay for playtime afterward.
Thu, Sept 21
Family Storytime
10:30 a.m.-Noon
Welcome to the Peapod Academy. Join some of the cutest babies, toddlers, & preschoolers in town and adults of their choice at the Library. Little peas will enjoy books & storytime, songs & music, fingerplays, movement, hands on activities, arts & crafts, and other cadets. Each week has a different theme. Get to know others and support your little one’s developmental skills. No preregistration required
Fri, Sept 22
Homework Help
3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Homework is an important part of educational process. It improves your child’s thinking and memory, helps them develop positive study skills and habits that will serve him or her well throughout life. That’s why Laguna Beach Library is hosting a Homework Club. Children from Kindergarten through 8th grades are welcome to attend and receive help with their homework for subjects Math and English.
Laguna Beach Library
363 Glenneyre St.
949-497-1733
Laguna Beach Books
Bi-weekly Bestsellers
Novels
A Good Country by Laleh Khadivi
The Burning Girl by Claire Messud
A Legacy of Spies by John Le Carre
Non-Fiction
Red Notice by Bill Browder
The Rise and Fall of Adam & Eve by Stephen Greenblatt
Vanity Fair’s Schools for Scandal by Graydon Carter
Children’s Books
Sarabella’s Thinking Cap by Judy Schachner
Sam, the Most Scaredy-Cat Kid in the Whole World by Mo Willems
Uni the Unicorn and the Dream Come True by Amy Krouse Rosenthal
Staff Recommendation
Remarkable Books
1200 S Coast Hwy
949.494.4779
Sunset Serenades take place at Heisler
Sunset Serenades take place at the Heisler Park Amphitheater on Cliff Drive, Friday evenings in September.
Enjoy live music overlooking the ocean from 5:30 p.m. to sunset.
Photo by Lynette
Oh joy! Sunset Serenades
9/22: Ginger Root - Summer grooves from the Chapman University band
9/29: Jodi Siegel - Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist
This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach