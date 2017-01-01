Library Events

September

Fri, Sept 15

Homework Help

3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Homework is an important part of educational process. It improves your child’s thinking and memory, helps them develop positive study skills and habits that will serve him or her well throughout life. That’s why Laguna Beach Library is hosting a Homework Club. Children from Kindergarten through 8th grades are welcome to attend and receive help with their homework for subjects Math and English.

Sat, Sept 16

Family Activity

9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Get creative! Let your imagination run wild! Children under 12 are encouraged to come to the library during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to make fun and creative seasonal crafts. Adult supervision is recommended.

Sat, Sep 16

Poetry Workshop

2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Participants should bring 10 copies of a poem they wish to have read and work-shopped. Each poem will be read by the poet and perhaps by another reader. Participants then respond with emphasis on positive comments and constructive suggestions. Recommended for advanced poets—this is not a workshop for beginners. Meets in the Community Room. Contact John Gardiner @949-715-7507 for more information.

Mon, Sept 18

Third Street Writers Group Ink

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Serious writers working on projects (short stories, novels, plays) meet to share feedback and support. This is not a workshop for beginners. Please contact the library for additional information.

Tue, Sept 19

Bedtime Math’s: Crazy 8s Club

3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Crazy 8s is a recreational after-school math club that helps kids enjoy the math behind their favorite activities! This is an 8 week program for K-2nd grade. The club will meet once a week for one hour. Space is limited - Pre-registration is required.

Wed, Sept 20

Toddler Storytime

10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

Calling all toddlers! You are invited to enjoy our new Wednesday storytime. Stories, songs, fingerplay, dancing and more will encourage a love of books and learning in a fun and interactive environment. Come for the stories and stay for playtime afterward.

Thu, Sept 21

Family Storytime

10:30 a.m.-Noon

Welcome to the Peapod Academy. Join some of the cutest babies, toddlers, & preschoolers in town and adults of their choice at the Library. Little peas will enjoy books & storytime, songs & music, fingerplays, movement, hands on activities, arts & crafts, and other cadets. Each week has a different theme. Get to know others and support your little one’s developmental skills. No preregistration required

Fri, Sept 22

Homework Help

3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Homework is an important part of educational process. It improves your child’s thinking and memory, helps them develop positive study skills and habits that will serve him or her well throughout life. That’s why Laguna Beach Library is hosting a Homework Club. Children from Kindergarten through 8th grades are welcome to attend and receive help with their homework for subjects Math and English.

Laguna Beach Library

363 Glenneyre St.

www.ocpl.org

949-497-1733

Laguna Beach Books

Bi-weekly Bestsellers

Novels

A Good Country by Laleh Khadivi

The Burning Girl by Claire Messud

A Legacy of Spies by John Le Carre

Non-Fiction

Red Notice by Bill Browder

The Rise and Fall of Adam & Eve by Stephen Greenblatt

Vanity Fair’s Schools for Scandal by Graydon Carter

Children’s Books

Sarabella’s Thinking Cap by Judy Schachner

Sam, the Most Scaredy-Cat Kid in the Whole World by Mo Willems

Uni the Unicorn and the Dream Come True by Amy Krouse Rosenthal

Staff Recommendation

Remarkable Books

1200 S Coast Hwy

949.494.4779

www.lagunabeachbooks.com

Sunset Serenades take place at Heisler

Sunset Serenades take place at the Heisler Park Amphitheater on Cliff Drive, Friday evenings in September.

Enjoy live music overlooking the ocean from 5:30 p.m. to sunset.

Photo by Lynette

Oh joy! Sunset Serenades

9/22: Ginger Root - Summer grooves from the Chapman University band

9/29: Jodi Siegel - Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach