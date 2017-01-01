This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays! 

September 19

Bill Brown

Christine Montonna

Clay Leeds

Dawna Montell

Keri Osborne Cook

Lu Martin

Mikal Belicove

Monica Jackson

Sasha Evans

 

September 20

Angelina Altishin

Bret Englander

Charles Rieckhoff

Kelly Perkins

Mando Cordova

Robert Easley

Tex Haines

Travis Benson

 

September 21

John Newlander

Robert Layton

 

September 22

Brian Ross Adams

Lisa Leighton

Pamela Horton

 

September 23

Aggie Dougherty

Amy Holden Martin

Dennis Harris

Marion Meyer

Mary Shapero

Matthew Pike

 

September 24

Brendy Michael

Carrie Adam

Ginger Osborne

 

September 25

Arianna Noppenberger

Cathleen Falsani Possley

David Rosales

Jordan Kelly

 

September 26

Tobi Williams

1. War on Drugs, Deeper Understanding

2. Beatles, Sgt. Peppers Lonely hearts Club 50th 

3. Lana Del Rey, Lust For Life

4. Cage The Elephant, Unpeeled 

5. Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, Self Titled

6.George Thorogood, Party Of One

7. Arcade Fire, Everything Now

8. Haim, Something To Tell You 

9. Chainsmokers, Memories: Do Not Open

10. Foster The People, Sacred Hearts Club

11. Lorde, Melodrama

12. Kendrick Lamar, DAMN

13. Manchester Orchestra, A Black Mile To The Surface

14. Imagine Dragons, Evolve

15. Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip (S.T.) 

16. Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog

17. Fleet Foxes, Crack-Up

18. John Mayer, The Search For Everything

19. Phoenix, Ti Amo

20. Violent Femmes, 2 Mics & The Truth

LBHS Schedules

•••••

 

Tuesday, September 19

Girls Varsity Tennis

@ Home 3 p.m.

 

Tuesday, September 19

Girls JV Tennis

@Saddleback– 3:15 p.m.

 

Tuesday, September 19

Boys F/S Water Polo

@Home– 3:15 p.m.

 

Tuesday, September 19

Boys Varsity Water Polo

@Home– 4:15 p.m.

 

Tuesday, September 19

Boys JV Water Polo

@Home– 5:15 p.m.

 

Wednesday, September 20

Girls Varsity Golf 

@ Ben Brown’s – 3 p.m.

 

Wednesday, September 20

Girls JV Golf 

@ Lake Forest– 3 p.m.

 

Wednesday, September 20

Boys Varsity Sand Volleyball

@ Newland St. – 3:30 p.m.

 

Wednesday, September 20

Boys JV Sand Volleyball

@ Newland St. – 3:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, September 21

Girls Varsity Golf

@ Miles Square– 3p.m.

 

Thursday, September 21

Girls JV Golf

@ Meadowlark– 3:30p.m.

 

Thursday, September 21

Girls Varsity Tennis

@ Home– 3:15 p.m.

 

Thursday, September 21

Girls JV Tennis

@ Costa Mesa– 3:15 p.m.

 

Thursday, September 21

Girls F/S Volleyball

@ Home– 4p.m.

 

Thursday, September 21

Girls JV Volleyball

@ Home– 4p.m.

 

Thursday, September 21

Girls Varsity Volleyball

@ Home– 5:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, September 21

Boys Varsity Water Polo

@ Foothill South Coast Tournament– 6 p.m.

 

Thursday, September 21

Boys F/S Football 

@ St. Margaret’s– 6 p.m.

 

Thursday, September 21

Boys Varsity Football

@ Home – 7 p.m.

 

Friday, September 22

Coed Surf

@Salt Creek– 6:15 a.m.

 

Friday, September 22

Boys Varsity Water Polo 

@ South Coast Tournament  – TBA

 

Friday, September 22

Girls F/S Volleyball

@ Newport Harbor – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, September 22

Girls JV Volleyball

@ Newport Harbor – 4:30 p.m.

 

Friday, September 22

Girls Varsity Volleyball

@ Newport Harbor – 5:45 p.m.

 

Friday, September 22

Boys Varsity Football

@ Home – 7 p.m.

 

Saturday, September 23

Girls JV Volleyball 

@ Dave Mohs Tournament – 8 a.m.

 

Saturday, September 23

Girls F/S Volleyball 

@ Portola Tournament – 8 a.m.

 

Saturday, September 23

Boys Varsity Water Polo

@ South Coast Tournament – TBA

•••••

Library Events

September

 

 Fri, Sept 15

Homework Help

3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.  

Homework is an important part of educational process. It improves your child’s thinking and memory, helps them develop positive study skills and habits that will serve him or her well throughout life. That’s why Laguna Beach Library is hosting a Homework Club. Children from Kindergarten through 8th grades are welcome to attend and receive help with their homework for subjects Math and English.

 

Sat, Sept 16

Family Activity

9 a.m.- 3 p.m.  

Get creative! Let your imagination run wild!  Children under 12 are encouraged to come to the library during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to make fun and creative seasonal crafts.  Adult supervision is recommended. 

 

Sat, Sep 16

Poetry Workshop

2 p.m.- 4 p.m. 

Participants should bring 10 copies of a poem they wish to have read and work-shopped.  Each poem will be read by the poet and perhaps by another reader. Participants then respond with emphasis on positive comments and constructive suggestions. Recommended for advanced poets—this is not a workshop for beginners. Meets in the Community Room. Contact John Gardiner @949-715-7507 for more information. 

 

Mon, Sept 18

Third Street Writers Group Ink

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Serious writers working on projects (short stories, novels, plays) meet to share feedback and support.  This is not a workshop for beginners. Please contact the library for additional information.

 

Tue, Sept 19

Bedtime Math’s: Crazy 8s Club

3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Crazy 8s is a recreational after-school math club that helps kids enjoy the math behind their favorite activities! This is an 8 week program for K-2nd grade. The club will meet once a week for one hour. Space is limited - Pre-registration is required.

 

Wed, Sept 20

Toddler Storytime 

10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

Calling all toddlers! You are invited to enjoy our new Wednesday storytime. Stories, songs, fingerplay, dancing and more will encourage a love of books and learning in a fun and interactive environment. Come for the stories and stay for playtime afterward.

 

Thu, Sept 21

Family Storytime

10:30 a.m.-Noon

Welcome to the Peapod Academy. Join some of the cutest babies, toddlers, & preschoolers in town and adults of their choice at the Library. Little peas will enjoy books & storytime, songs & music, fingerplays, movement, hands on activities, arts & crafts, and other cadets. Each week has a different theme.  Get to know others and support your little one’s developmental skills. No preregistration required

 

Fri, Sept 22

Homework Help

3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Homework is an important part of educational process. It improves your child’s thinking and memory, helps them develop positive study skills and habits that will serve him or her well throughout life. That’s why Laguna Beach Library is hosting a Homework Club. Children from Kindergarten through 8th grades are welcome to attend and receive help with their homework for subjects Math and English.

 

Laguna Beach Library

363 Glenneyre St.

www.ocpl.org

949-497-1733

  Laguna Beach Books

Bi-weekly Bestsellers

 

Novels

A Good Country by Laleh Khadivi

The Burning Girl by Claire Messud

A Legacy of Spies by John Le Carre

Non-Fiction

Red Notice by Bill Browder

The Rise and Fall of Adam & Eve by Stephen Greenblatt

Vanity Fair’s Schools for Scandal by Graydon Carter 

 

Children’s Books

Sarabella’s Thinking Cap by Judy Schachner 

Sam, the Most Scaredy-Cat Kid in the Whole World by Mo Willems 

Uni the Unicorn and the Dream Come True by Amy Krouse Rosenthal

Staff Recommendation

Remarkable Books 

 

1200 S Coast Hwy

949.494.4779

www.lagunabeachbooks.com

Sunset Serenades take place at Heisler 

Sunset Serenades take place at the Heisler Park Amphitheater on Cliff Drive, Friday evenings in September. 

Enjoy live music overlooking the ocean from 5:30 p.m. to sunset.

Photo by Lynette

Oh joy! Sunset Serenades

9/22: Ginger Root - Summer grooves from the Chapman University band

9/29: Jodi Siegel - Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach

 

