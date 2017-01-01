Tony’s Treehouse Adopt A Family 120117

This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!
We’d love to include yours – and/or your children’s birthdays here.
Just email to:
Celebrate and enjoy your
birthday!
November 28
Jheri St. James
Kedric Francis
November 29
Beth Renner
Cary Redfearn
Jamee Danihels
Kelly Boyd
Langdon Froomer
Lisa Saremi
Pamela Madsen
Terri Meisberger
November 30
Bob Cockrell
Brad Wood
Chrissie Fisher
Debbie Neev
John Monahan
Nick Henrikson
December 1
Annee Della Donna
Carla Martinez
Diane Cannon
Kristen Noel Mancini
Niki Smart
Pam Needham Feldman
Scott Woodard
Thomas Basile
Yvonne Kohsel
December 2
Anita Mangels
Cathy Krinsky
Kelly MacRae
December 3
Anne-Liv Scott
Chris Olsen
Giselle E. Basto
Hector Bachelot
Rick Lafferty
December 4
Bettina Miller
Donna Phillips
Edward Cardenas
Liz Campbell
Shane Townley
Susan Taylor
December 5
Ben Young
Colleen Oyler
Sound Spectrum
Faves
1. War on Drugs, Deeper Understanding
2. Beatles, Sgt. Peppers Lonely hearts Club 50th
3. Lana Del Rey, Lust For Life
4. Cage The Elephant, Unpeeled
5. Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, Self Titled
6.George Thorogood, Party Of One
7. Arcade Fire, Everything Now
8. Haim, Something To Tell You
9. Chainsmokers, Memories: Do Not Open
10. Foster The People, Sacred Hearts Club
11. Lorde, Melodrama
12. Kendrick Lamar, DAMN
13. Manchester Orchestra, A Black Mile To The Surface
14. Imagine Dragons, Evolve
15. Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip (S.T.)
16. Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog
17. Fleet Foxes, Crack-Up
18. John Mayer, The Search For Everything
19. Phoenix, Ti Amo
20. Violent Femmes, 2 Mics & The Truth
Since 1967
1264 S. Coast Hwy494-5959
Building Unity through Consultation Workshop with Dr. Ray Zimmerman: presented by Real Talk LB
Laguna Beach Real Talk will offer an interactive workshop next week to explore the art of consultation and provide attendees with the techniques and skills to strengthen the bonds throughout the community.
Dr. Ray Zimmerman will lead the workshop, which will take place on Nov 29, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Susi Q Center Community Room at 380 Third St.
This workshop will focus on how to practice consultation, a communication strategy and method for problem solving involving spiritual qualities such as honesty, detachment, patience, and servant leadership.
Consultation can settle issues, whether great and small, while building consensus and unity.
The program is also sponsored by the LB Interfaith Council and the Bahai’s of LB.
The event is free, but space is limited. For more information or to RSVP, email LSAOFLB@gmail.com.
Jazz Wednesdays are back for the winter season
Tickets are now on sale for the popular Jazz Wednesday’s Winter season presented by Laguna Beach Live! The series includes seven concerts, Jan 17-April 11, at the distinctive event facility [seven-degrees] at 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted Photo
The series kicks off on Jan 17 with Mark Towns Latin Jazz featuring Diana Purim, followed on Jan 31 by Straight Ahead Jazz featuring the Rickey Woodard Quintet. Feb 14 features Valentine’s Day Piano Jazz, with Grammy-Award winning Bill Cunliffe Trio with special guest vocalist, and February 28 presents Iconic Jazz, an All-Star Tribute to Dizzy & Ella featuring vocalist Maiya Sykes & Trumpeter Bijon Watson. March 14 features New West Group, March 28 Project Popular, and the series ends on April 11 with Modern Jazz Josh Nelson presenting: “And The Sky Remains” a love ballad to LA
Concerts are from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m, and doors open at 5 p.m. A full bar and buffet dinner menu is available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out.
For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.
Tony’s Treehouse Adopt A Family 120117
Tony’s Treehouse Adopt A Family program brings joy to kids who fear Santa will forget them: sign up!
This year, Tony’s Treehouse celebrates its 17th season of offering the Adopt A Family program.
Adopt A Family provides something for everyone who wishes to serve – and to experience the sheer, unmatchable joy of watching tired faces light up. and the delight and the smiles of children who didn’t think that Santa would remember them. It’s a holiday gift of a special kind for all involved, givers and recipients.
Submitted photo
Santa takes time off from chimney duty to visit kids in person
There are many different opportunities for service with Tony’s Treehouse. Volunteers identify needy households of the community, prepare their personal packets along with family story and wish list. Other volunteers are connected with a family in need.
This year, the nonprofit is partnering with SOS of Orange County to provide holiday gifts for local families. SOS, or Share Ourselves, is a full-service program that provides year-round care and assistance to families in crisis.
To insure prompt gift delivery to families, the deadline for volunteer signup is Dec 8. Tony’s Treehouse is 100 percent volunteer driven and serves families in need throughout the year, providing everything from bunk beds to field trips for those families and kids who don’t have access to many things that most of us take for granted.
Contact Tony’s Treehouse for more information, to sign up, or to donate at www.tonystreehouse.org.
Library Events
November
Sat, Nov 25
Children’s Craft Open House
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Get creative! Let your imagination run wild! Children under 12 are encouraged to come to the library during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make fun and creative seasonal crafts. Adult supervision is recommended.
Mon, Nov 27
Third Street Writers Group Ink
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Serious writers working on projects (short stories, novels, plays) meet to share feedback and support. This is not a workshop or beginners. Please contact the library for additional information at 949-497-1733.
Wed, Nov 29
Pre-School Storytime
10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Calling all preschoolers! You are invited to enjoy our new Wednesday storytime. Stories, songs, fingerplay, dancing and more will encourage a love of books and learning in a fun and interactive environment. Come for the stories and stay for playtime afterward.
Thu, Nov 30
Class/ Workshop
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Welcome to the Peapod Academy. Join some of the cutest babies, toddlers, and preschoolers in town and adults of their choice at the Library. Little peas will enjoy books and storytime, songs and music, fingerplays, movement, hands on activities, arts and crafts, and other cadets. Each week has a different theme. Get to know others and support your little one’s developmental skills. No preregistration required.
Laguna Beach Library
363 Glenneyre St.
949-497-1733
Laguna Beach Books Bi-weekly Bestsellers
Novels
Sing, Unburied Sing by Jesmyn Ward
End Game by David Baldacci
Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly
Non-Fiction
Promise Me, Dad by Joe Biden
Playing With Fire by Lawrence O’Donnell
What Unites Us by Dan Rather
Children’s Books
Here We Are by Oliver Jeffers
Antoinette by Kelly DiPucchio
Love, Santa by Martha Brockenbrough
Staff Recommendation
David Sedaris Diaries edited by Jeffrey Jenkins
1200 S Coast Hwy
949.494.4779
“Lighten Up” with Brian Kiley at the Chanukah comedy night at Monarch Beach Resort on Dec 16
Chabad Laguna Beach invites residents to “save the date” for a night of laughter at Chanukah comedy night’s “Lighten Up” with Brian Kiley, on Sat, Dec 16, at 7 p.m. at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point.
A regular performer at LA comedy clubs, Brian Kiley has appeared several times on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” He has been a staff writer for Conan O’Brien since 1994 and is currently the head monologue writer for the show. Brian has been nominated for 16 Emmy Awards and is the winner of the 2007 Emmy for Writing in a Comedy/Variety Series.
Submitted photo
Brian Kiley
The evening will include a Menorah Kindling ceremony, latkes, refreshments and fine wine. The cost is $36 per person and $180 for a sponsor.
To RSVP and purchase tickets online, go to www.chabadoflaguna.com or call 949-499-0770.
Festivities are coordinated by Chabad Laguna Beach and Monarch Beach Resort.
Meet the Skivvies at the Playhouse this December
Laguna Playhouse is presenting The Skivvies: Sleigh My Name on Dec 18 and 19.
The Skivvies are Tony Award-nominee Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide, Marry Me A Little) and Nick Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, All Shook Up), along with special guest, Laguna’s favorite Jason Feddy, who will perform stripped-down versions of eclectic covers, wacky holiday mash-ups (“I Melt with You/Frosty the Snowman,” “We Got the Beat/The Little Drummer Boy”), and eccentric originals.
Not only is the music stripped-down cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica, and a surprising array of other under-used instruments—but The Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. Grab your spiked eggnog, hurry down the chimney, and settle in for an evening of laughter and holiday cheer, the Playhouse suggests.
One free drink comes with all tickets, so that grab that eggnog and enjoy the show. Additional special guests will be announced soon. Visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com for more information.
LBHS Schedules
Varsity
•••••
Friday, December 1
Coed Surf
@56th Street– 6:15 a.m.
Friday, December 1
Boys F/S Basketball
@Dana Hills Tournament– 2:45 p.m.
Friday, December 1
Boys Varsity Basketball
@Godinez Tournament– TBA
Friday December 1
Boys JV Soccer
@Home– 3 p.m.
Friday, December 1
Boys Varsity Soccer
@Home– 5 p.m.
Friday, December 1
Girls Varsity Basketball
@Fullerton Tournament– 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 2
Boys Varsity Basketball
@Godinez Tournament– TBA
Saturday, December 2
Boys JV Basketball
@Segerstrom Tournament– TBA
Saturday, December 2
Boys F/S Basketball
@Dana Hills– TBA
Saturday, December 2
Girls Varsity Basketball
@Fullerton Tournament– TBA
Saturday, December 2
Girls Varsity Soccer
@Ocean View Tournament– 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, December 2
Girls JV Soccer
@Ocean View Tournament– 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, December 2
Girls F/S Soccer
@Ocean View Tournament– 8 a.m.
•••••