Tony’s Treehouse Adopt A Family 120117

November 28

Jheri St. James

Kedric Francis

 

November 29

Beth Renner

Cary Redfearn

Jamee Danihels

Kelly Boyd

Langdon Froomer

Lisa Saremi

Pamela Madsen

Terri Meisberger

 

November 30

Bob Cockrell

Brad Wood

Chrissie Fisher

Debbie Neev

John Monahan

Nick Henrikson

 

December 1

Annee Della Donna

Carla Martinez

Diane Cannon

Kristen Noel Mancini

Niki Smart

Pam Needham Feldman

Scott Woodard

Thomas Basile

Yvonne Kohsel

 

December 2

Anita Mangels

Cathy Krinsky

Kelly MacRae

 

December 3

Anne-Liv Scott

Chris Olsen

Giselle E. Basto

Hector Bachelot

Rick Lafferty

 

December 4

Bettina Miller

Donna Phillips

Edward Cardenas

Liz Campbell

Shane Townley

Susan Taylor

 

December 5

Ben Young

Colleen Oyler

Sound Spectrum

Faves

 

1. War on Drugs, Deeper Understanding

2. Beatles, Sgt. Peppers Lonely hearts Club 50th 

3. Lana Del Rey, Lust For Life

4. Cage The Elephant, Unpeeled 

5. Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, Self Titled

6.George Thorogood, Party Of One

7. Arcade Fire, Everything Now

8. Haim, Something To Tell You 

9. Chainsmokers, Memories: Do Not Open

10. Foster The People, Sacred Hearts Club

11. Lorde, Melodrama

12. Kendrick Lamar, DAMN

13. Manchester Orchestra, A Black Mile To The Surface

14. Imagine Dragons, Evolve

15. Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip (S.T.) 

16. Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog

17. Fleet Foxes, Crack-Up

18. John Mayer, The Search For Everything

19. Phoenix, Ti Amo

20. Violent Femmes, 2 Mics & The Truth

Building Unity through Consultation Workshop with Dr. Ray Zimmerman: presented by Real Talk LB 

Laguna Beach Real Talk will offer an interactive workshop next week to explore the art of consultation and provide attendees with the techniques and skills to strengthen the bonds throughout the community. 

Dr. Ray Zimmerman will lead the workshop, which will take place on Nov 29, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Susi Q Center Community Room at 380 Third St.

This workshop will focus on how to practice consultation, a communication strategy and method for problem solving involving spiritual qualities such as honesty, detachment, patience, and servant leadership. 

Consultation can settle issues, whether great and small, while building consensus and unity.

The program is also sponsored by the LB Interfaith Council and the Bahai’s of LB.

The event is free, but space is limited. For more information or to RSVP, email LSAOFLB@gmail.com.

Jazz Wednesdays are back for the winter season

Tickets are now on sale for the popular Jazz Wednesday’s Winter season presented by Laguna Beach Live! The series includes seven concerts, Jan 17-April 11, at the distinctive event facility [seven-degrees] at 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

The series kicks off on Jan 17 with Mark Towns Latin Jazz featuring Diana Purim, followed on Jan 31 by Straight Ahead Jazz featuring the Rickey Woodard Quintet. Feb 14 features Valentine’s Day Piano Jazz, with Grammy-Award winning Bill Cunliffe Trio with special guest vocalist, and February 28 presents Iconic Jazz, an All-Star Tribute to Dizzy & Ella featuring vocalist Maiya Sykes & Trumpeter Bijon Watson. March 14 features New West Group, March 28 Project Popular, and the series ends on April 11 with Modern Jazz Josh Nelson presenting: “And The Sky Remains” a love ballad to LA

Concerts are from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m, and doors open at 5 p.m. A full bar and buffet dinner menu is available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out.

For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

Tony’s Treehouse Adopt A Family 120117

Tony’s Treehouse Adopt A Family program brings joy to kids who fear Santa will forget them: sign up!

This year, Tony’s Treehouse celebrates its 17th season of offering the Adopt A Family program. 

Adopt A Family provides something for everyone who wishes to serve – and to experience the sheer, unmatchable joy of watching tired faces light up. and the delight and the smiles of children who didn’t think that Santa would remember them. It’s a holiday gift of a special kind for all involved, givers and recipients. 

Submitted photo

Santa takes time off from chimney duty to visit kids in person

There are many different opportunities for service with Tony’s Treehouse. Volunteers identify needy households of the community, prepare their personal packets along with family story and wish list. Other volunteers are connected with a family in need. 

This year, the nonprofit is partnering with SOS of Orange County to provide holiday gifts for local families. SOS, or Share Ourselves, is a full-service program that provides year-round care and assistance to families in crisis. 

To insure prompt gift delivery to families, the deadline for volunteer signup is Dec 8. Tony’s Treehouse is 100 percent volunteer driven and serves families in need throughout the year, providing everything from bunk beds to field trips for those families and kids who don’t have access to many things that most of us take for granted.

Contact Tony’s Treehouse for more information, to sign up, or to donate at www.tonystreehouse.org.

Library Events

November

 

Sat, Nov 25

Children’s Craft Open House

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Get creative! Let your imagination run wild! Children under 12 are encouraged to come to the library during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make fun and creative seasonal crafts. Adult supervision is recommended.

 

Mon, Nov 27

Third Street Writers Group Ink

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Serious writers working on projects (short stories, novels, plays) meet to share feedback and support. This is not a workshop or beginners. Please contact the library for additional information at 949-497-1733.

 

Wed, Nov 29

Pre-School Storytime 

10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Calling all preschoolers! You are invited to enjoy our new Wednesday storytime. Stories, songs, fingerplay, dancing and more will encourage a love of books and learning in a fun and interactive environment. Come for the stories and stay for playtime afterward.

 

Thu, Nov 30

Class/ Workshop

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Welcome to the Peapod Academy. Join some of the cutest babies, toddlers, and preschoolers in town and adults of their choice at the Library. Little peas will enjoy books and storytime, songs and music, fingerplays, movement, hands on activities, arts and crafts, and other cadets. Each week has a different theme. Get to know others and support your little one’s developmental skills. No preregistration required.  

 

Laguna Beach Library

363 Glenneyre St.

www.ocpl.org

949-497-1733

  Laguna Beach Books Bi-weekly Bestsellers

 

Novels

Sing, Unburied Sing by Jesmyn Ward

End Game by David Baldacci

Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly

 

Non-Fiction

Promise Me, Dad by Joe Biden

Playing With Fire by Lawrence O’Donnell

What Unites Us by Dan Rather

Children’s Books

Here We Are by Oliver Jeffers

Antoinette by Kelly DiPucchio

Love, Santa by Martha Brockenbrough

Staff Recommendation

David Sedaris Diaries edited by Jeffrey Jenkins

1200 S Coast Hwy

949.494.4779

www.lagunabeachbooks.com

“Lighten Up” with Brian Kiley at the Chanukah comedy night at Monarch Beach Resort on Dec 16

Chabad Laguna Beach invites residents to “save the date” for a night of laughter at Chanukah comedy night’s “Lighten Up” with Brian Kiley, on Sat, Dec 16, at 7 p.m. at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point.

A regular performer at LA comedy clubs, Brian Kiley has appeared several times on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”  He has been a staff writer for Conan O’Brien since 1994 and is currently the head monologue writer for the show. Brian has been nominated for 16 Emmy Awards and is the winner of the 2007 Emmy for Writing in a Comedy/Variety Series.

Submitted photo

Brian Kiley

The evening will include a Menorah Kindling ceremony, latkes, refreshments and fine wine. The cost is $36 per person and $180 for a sponsor.

To RSVP and purchase tickets online, go to www.chabadoflaguna.com or call 949-499-0770.

Festivities are coordinated by Chabad Laguna Beach and Monarch Beach Resort.

Meet the Skivvies at the Playhouse this December

Laguna Playhouse is presenting The Skivvies: Sleigh My Name on Dec 18 and 19.

The Skivvies are Tony Award-nominee Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide, Marry Me A Little) and Nick Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, All Shook Up), along with special guest, Laguna’s favorite Jason Feddy, who will perform stripped-down versions of eclectic covers, wacky holiday mash-ups (“I Melt with You/Frosty the Snowman,” “We Got the Beat/The Little Drummer Boy”), and eccentric originals. 

Not only is the music stripped-down cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica, and a surprising array of other under-used instruments—but The Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. Grab your spiked eggnog, hurry down the chimney, and settle in for an evening of laughter and holiday cheer, the Playhouse suggests.

One free drink comes with all tickets, so that grab that eggnog and enjoy the show. Additional special guests will be announced soon. Visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com for more information.

LBHS Schedules

Varsity

•••••

 

Friday, December 1

Coed Surf 

@56th Street– 6:15 a.m.

 

Friday, December 1

Boys F/S Basketball

@Dana Hills Tournament–  2:45 p.m.

 

Friday, December 1

Boys Varsity Basketball

@Godinez Tournament–  TBA

 

Friday December 1

Boys JV Soccer 

@Home–  3 p.m.

 

Friday, December 1

Boys Varsity Soccer

@Home–  5 p.m.

 

Friday, December 1

Girls Varsity Basketball

@Fullerton Tournament– 4:30 p.m.

 

Saturday, December 2

Boys Varsity Basketball

@Godinez Tournament–  TBA

 

Saturday, December 2

Boys JV Basketball

@Segerstrom Tournament–  TBA

 

Saturday, December 2

Boys F/S Basketball

@Dana Hills–  TBA

 

Saturday, December 2

Girls Varsity  Basketball

@Fullerton Tournament–  TBA

 

Saturday, December 2

Girls Varsity Soccer

@Ocean View Tournament–  10:30 a.m.

 

Saturday, December 2

Girls JV Soccer 

@Ocean View Tournament–  10:30 a.m.

 

Saturday, December 2

Girls F/S Soccer 

@Ocean View Tournament–  8 a.m.

 

•••••

