Tony’s Treehouse Adopt A Family 120117

This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

We’d love to include yours – and/or your children’s birthdays here.

Just email to:

lynette@stunewslaguna.com

Celebrate and enjoy your

birthday!

November 28

Jheri St. James

Kedric Francis

November 29

Beth Renner

Cary Redfearn

Jamee Danihels

Kelly Boyd

Langdon Froomer

Lisa Saremi

Pamela Madsen

Terri Meisberger

November 30

Bob Cockrell

Brad Wood

Chrissie Fisher

Debbie Neev

John Monahan

Nick Henrikson

December 1

Annee Della Donna

Carla Martinez

Diane Cannon

Kristen Noel Mancini

Niki Smart

Pam Needham Feldman

Scott Woodard

Thomas Basile

Yvonne Kohsel

December 2

Anita Mangels

Cathy Krinsky

Kelly MacRae

December 3

Anne-Liv Scott

Chris Olsen

Giselle E. Basto

Hector Bachelot

Rick Lafferty

December 4

Bettina Miller

Donna Phillips

Edward Cardenas

Liz Campbell

Shane Townley

Susan Taylor

December 5

Ben Young

Colleen Oyler

Sound Spectrum

Faves

1. War on Drugs, Deeper Understanding

2. Beatles, Sgt. Peppers Lonely hearts Club 50th

3. Lana Del Rey, Lust For Life

4. Cage The Elephant, Unpeeled

5. Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, Self Titled

6.George Thorogood, Party Of One

7. Arcade Fire, Everything Now

8. Haim, Something To Tell You

9. Chainsmokers, Memories: Do Not Open

10. Foster The People, Sacred Hearts Club

11. Lorde, Melodrama

12. Kendrick Lamar, DAMN

13. Manchester Orchestra, A Black Mile To The Surface

14. Imagine Dragons, Evolve

15. Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip (S.T.)

16. Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog

17. Fleet Foxes, Crack-Up

18. John Mayer, The Search For Everything

19. Phoenix, Ti Amo

20. Violent Femmes, 2 Mics & The Truth

Building Unity through Consultation Workshop with Dr. Ray Zimmerman: presented by Real Talk LB

Laguna Beach Real Talk will offer an interactive workshop next week to explore the art of consultation and provide attendees with the techniques and skills to strengthen the bonds throughout the community.

Dr. Ray Zimmerman will lead the workshop, which will take place on Nov 29, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Susi Q Center Community Room at 380 Third St.

This workshop will focus on how to practice consultation, a communication strategy and method for problem solving involving spiritual qualities such as honesty, detachment, patience, and servant leadership.

Consultation can settle issues, whether great and small, while building consensus and unity.

The program is also sponsored by the LB Interfaith Council and the Bahai’s of LB.

The event is free, but space is limited. For more information or to RSVP, email LSAOFLB@gmail.com.

Jazz Wednesdays are back for the winter season

Tickets are now on sale for the popular Jazz Wednesday’s Winter season presented by Laguna Beach Live! The series includes seven concerts, Jan 17-April 11, at the distinctive event facility [seven-degrees] at 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

The series kicks off on Jan 17 with Mark Towns Latin Jazz featuring Diana Purim, followed on Jan 31 by Straight Ahead Jazz featuring the Rickey Woodard Quintet. Feb 14 features Valentine’s Day Piano Jazz, with Grammy-Award winning Bill Cunliffe Trio with special guest vocalist, and February 28 presents Iconic Jazz, an All-Star Tribute to Dizzy & Ella featuring vocalist Maiya Sykes & Trumpeter Bijon Watson. March 14 features New West Group, March 28 Project Popular, and the series ends on April 11 with Modern Jazz Josh Nelson presenting: “And The Sky Remains” a love ballad to LA

Concerts are from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m, and doors open at 5 p.m. A full bar and buffet dinner menu is available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out.

For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.