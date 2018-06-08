Whether you use wheels or feet to travel the streets, you’ll love LBPD’s Road Safety Expo this Sunday, June 10
Laguna Beach Police Department requests locals’ presence at the Fourth Annual Road Safety Expo downtown this Sunday, June 10 starting at 11 a.m. Whether you drive a vehicle, ride a bike, skateboard or walk, your safety depends on sharing the road safely with other vehicles and users. The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to promote “Vision Zero,” which aims to reach zero fatalities on our streets. (LBPD accomplished this goal in 2016 and 2017!)
The Road Safety Expo is intended to promote the safe and legal operation of bicycles and skateboards within our community, especially for young children and teens, and will include tips for parents.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
One of the trickier streets to navigate in Laguna – Temple Hills Drive
Participants will have their bikes, skateboards, and helmets inspected and will also put into practice safe riding techniques. The expo will include interactive displays such as a mobile skatepark featuring quarter pipes, rails, boxes, and launch ramps, a bicycle obstacle course, traffic safety games, police vehicles, K-9 Ranger, a Merci Air helicopter, an 18-Wheeler, car seat and seat belt safety demonstrations, child ID making, a bounce house, face painting, a balloon artist, a DUI crash car and much more.
The Habit and Kona Ice food trucks will be available, and there will be a bike raffle for a toddler, child, and teen sized bike. Additionally, there will be a raffle for an autographed Tony Hawk skateboard. There will also be a vehicle extrication demonstration, and a BMX stunt show performed by Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team. Supporting organizations include the Laguna Beach Fire Department, Laguna Cyclery, MADD, Doctors Ambulance, Good Year, AAA of Southern California, OCTA, the DMV, and SafetyBeltSafe USA.
The Laguna Beach Police Department Road Safety Expo is this Sunday, June 10 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in parking lot #11, located at 551 Forest Avenue (in front of the Pageant). Attendees are encouraged to bring their bicycles, skateboards, and helmets, as they will be given the opportunity to practice their safety skills on a bicycle obstacle course, and at the mobile skatepark. All participants are required to complete a waiver before participating.
Funding for this event is partially provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety
For more information, please contact Captain Jeff Calvert at (949) 497-0375 or email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..