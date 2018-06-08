Aliso Fire: Damage, recovery, and how you can help
The Aliso Fire ignited June 2 and burned approximately 178 acres of sensitive habitat in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. As of this writing, the park remains closed. OC Parks anticipates re-opening the park in the next few days.
The Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks supporters are encouraged to lend a hand by becoming certified volunteers. The next Volunteer Orientation is this Sunday, June 10. To learn more about this opportunity, visit www.laguna-canyon-foundationoc-parks-volunteer-orientation-tickets.
Laguna Canyon Foundation photo
Volunteer Orientation is this Sunday, June 10. Best efforts will be made to fast track the training of new volunteers so they can assist at the Burn Area Posts.
The public is asked to stay out of the burned areas, respecting the closure notices. Some areas are still unsafe for visitors. Additionally, premature access could increase erosion, damage recovering plants, and further traumatize displaced animals.
Land managers are working to reopen the parks and trails for public access as soon as it is safe and feasible for visitors and habitat.