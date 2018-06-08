Annual Harry Bithell Pancake Breakfast will take place this Saturday, June 9 at Bluebird Park
The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is hosting the Annual Harry Bithell Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, June 9 at Bluebird Park from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. This breakfast celebrates 13 years of community support for the Boys & Girls Club.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Enjoy all that Bluebird Park – and pancakes – have to offer
Kids will also delight in arts & crafts and park games. Oscar Parra, Branch Director, will host the Saturday morning event.
“We are thrilled to be serving the community here at Bluebird Park! Our annual Harry Bithell Pancake Breakfast is more than just an anniversary occasion; it’s about celebrating how effectively our programs help children build character, creativity and academic success.”
Oscar adds, “We would like to thank Harry Bithell, who has been a huge supporter over the years, plus our community partners, donors, and anyone else who has helped sustain Bluebird since the beginning. A special thank you to Las Brisas restaurant, who will be catering this year’s event again.”
Come join this event for some family fun. Everyone is invited, including friends and neighbors.
Bluebird Park is located at 1470 Temple Terrace. For more information or questions, contact (949) 494-7630.