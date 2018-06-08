Don’t miss Motown with the LagunaTunes Chorus this Sunday, June 10 at 4 p.m.
This Sunday, June 10 at 4 p.m. at the Artists’ Theatre at the high school, LagunaTunes Chorus (Laguna’s own all-community, no-audition vocal group) celebrates Motown songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s with a free concert. Get ready for a high-energy flashback to the days when radio DJs brought us the top hits on radio countdown shows! The list includes classics made famous by Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and groups like The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Supremes, and Gladys Knight and the Pips.
Founded in 2003, LagunaTunes Chorus celebrates fifteen years with the return of one of its founding directors, Roxanna Ward, in a special guest appearance. Ward, a popular local musician, teacher, and entertainer, is also well known for her sellout cabaret and comedy appearances.
Here they are: the LagunaTunes Chorus members
LagunaTunes Director Bob Gunn also directs the St. Mary’s choir and MenAlive (the Orange County’s Gay Men’s Chorus). His MenAlive concerts have brought audiences to their feet all over southern California, across the USA, and in Europe.
New members are encouraged to join LagunaTunes…without fearing an audition. It’s a friendly and inclusive group, and singers of all training and experience levels are welcome. Some members read music, some do not; age levels cover a broad range, and all are united by a love of music. Emphasis is on fun, learning, improving performance skills, and the joy of group singing. After a few weeks of rehearsal, new members are typically surprised at how well they can sing!
The LagunaTunes Chorus also presents another concert in December, with rehearsals starting in September. Rehearsals are weekly, Monday nights (7 - 9 p.m.) at Thurston Middle School, 2100 Park Ave. Two or three Saturday practices are also held in preparation for the concert.
LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone and presents two concerts per year. Funding is provided by the Festival of Arts Foundation and The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach.
For more information, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..