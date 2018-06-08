Barbara’s Column
Local heroes honored
By BARBARA DIAMOND
Laguna doesn’t have to look very far to find heroes. They live next door, teach our children, tend to our illnesses, care for our environment, protect us from harm and create beauty.
A batch of local heroes was honored at the 11th Annual HERO FEST, held June 2 at the Festival Forum Theatre. Wendy Milette, director of film festivals and media arts for the MY HERO project, emceed the presentation of awards.
Laguna Beach clinical psychologist Judith Anderson was presented with the Community Hero Award for her many contributions to families in the community.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Annabelle Vo, My HERO
Judy Anderson received the Community Hero Award
Jeanne Meyer, co-founder and director of MY HERO, was not feeling up to par Saturday night, but had previously expressed her admiration for Anderson.
“I am grateful for her leadership with the PTA in Laguna Beach, bringing together parents and leaders in the field of education and parenting to help guide and nurture our community with the launch of Coffee Break for parent education and communication,” said Meyer.
Anderson, a founding board member of MY HERO, specializes in couples and family therapy. She is recognized as an expert in the areas of blended families, divorce, and remarriage. She teaches at the UC Irvine College of Medicine and is the founder of the nonprofit Foundation for the Contemporary Family.
Anderson supports MY HERO Project’s use of heroism as a teaching tool and helped launch the group’s Teacher’s Room, which is now used in classrooms throughout the world.
“People don’t realize that MY HERO is a home-grown program, which has evolved into a global program,” said Anderson.
Home Grown Heroes honored
The Ocean Segment of the awards was introduced by 14-year-old Whitney Winefordner singing her own composition, “My Blue Heart.” Additional writers Janet Bartucciotto and Emily Morris were also credited.
Winefordner was accompanied by pianist Larsen McCarroll, Laguna Beach High School water polo star. Mom Lisa McCarroll was in the audience.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Annabelle Vo, My HERO
Whitney Winefordner (14) sings “My Blue Heart”
On behalf of MacGillivray Films’ One World One Ocean Foundation, Michaela Wolman and Shauna Badheka presented the Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award to the filmmakers of “Gwala Rising in the Bwanabwana Islands,” which depicts the renaissance of traditional conservation practices in the islands of New Guinea.
Earle is a renowned biologist, explorer, author and lecturer, who reportedly has been called “Her Deepness” by the New Yorker magazine and the New York Times. She makes her land home in Laguna Beach and wears a “Reserve Laguna” button in support of the Laguna Bluebelt – which also was honored at the HERO FEST.
Professional photographers Alex Cowdell, Michael Fernandez and Rich Everson, and amateur photographers Noah Munivez, Bryan Greenberg and David Hansen, were the award winners of the 2018 Laguna Bluebelt Photography contest.
Mike Beanen, Jinger Wallace, Charlotte Mazarik and Ray Hiemstra represented Laguna Bluebelt at the presentation. Councilwoman Toni Iseman was on hand to applaud.
Student Art honorees included Laguna Beach High School students under the instruction of Bridget Beaudry Porter and Boys and Girls Club members Madeline Chu, Angeline Elyazal, Mia Juarez, Sophie Schaefer and Mariam Tehari, taught by Caitlin Reller.
Laguna Poet John Gardiner was remembered for his “Crazy Wisdom.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Annabelle Vo, My HERO
Adriana Nieto-Sayegh and Dr. Jorge Rubal were featured in a documentary about the community clinic
The audience at the HERO FEST got a short introduction into Laugher Yoga, led by Jeffrey Briar every day at Main Beach. He had folks in the Forum Theatre up on their feet, waving their hands and, yes, laughing.
Laguna Beach Community Clinic Chief Operating Officer and Medical Director Dr. Jorge Rubal and Clinical Director Adriana Nieto-Sayegh were featured in Cory Sparkhul’s award-winning film “Laguna Beach Community Clinic/Then and Now.” Both attended the awards presentation.
An anti-bullying film, featuring Laguna Beach Police Captain Jeff Calvert and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk won kudos for the department’s media team: Sgt. Jim Cota, Cpls. Darrel Short and Ryan Hotchkiss, Emergency Coordinator Jordon Villwock, Community Services Officer Natasha Hernandez, Administration Specialist Jenna Moore and Officers Mike Short, Kyle Milot Mike Lee and Bandon Drake.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Annabelle Vo, My HERO
(L-R) Jeanne Meyers, Jun Kelly, Wendy Milette, Whitney Winefordner, Niquole Esters, Larsen McCarroll, Adriana Nieto-Sayegh, Jessica Baron, Mike Beanan, Judith Anderson, Jeffrey Briar, Trey Carlisle, Madeline Gillum, Dr. Jorge Rubal
Awards also recognized art from Poland, Tennessee, Newark Memorial High School, the Sultana Elementary School in the Ontario-Montclair School District and the Peace Pals 2017 International Competition winners.
Trey Carlisle, a SOKA intern and community activist, Joanne Tawfils of the Art Miles Mural Project, and Guitars in the Classroom’s Jessica Baron were recognized as educational partners at the HERO FEST.
The awards program concluded with “It’s a Wonderful World,” sung by Winefordner and McCarroll.
HERO FEST is made possible in part by the Laguna Beach lodging establishments and the city. Laguna Beach radio station KX 93.5 and Stu News Laguna were media sponsors.
Dance Dance Dance
The Kyne Dance Academy will showcase 125 of its students – more than 100 of them children in two shows, set for 2 p.m., June 23 and June 24 at Laguna Beach High School’s Artists Theater.
“There will be a variety of dances; tap, jazz, ballet and lyrical – somewhere between ballet and jazz,” said Pauline Kyne, who has taught dance classes in Laguna with her daughter, Lisa, for more than 40 years.
“Hits: Dancin’ Through the Ages,” will feature music from the 1960s to today including Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shoes, Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation,” “Dancing Queen” from Mamma Mia, and Gwen Stefani’s “Conga.” Eight Kyne teachers choreographed the show, which will be directed by the Kynes.
Tickets are $15 and on sale now at www.kda.booktix.com. Tickets will also be sold at the box office if still available. All seats are reserved.
But wait – there's more. You will find advance notice of all the fun and interesting stuff for visitors or residents to do in Laguna by reading StuNewsLaguna.com. Contributions of news items are welcomed.