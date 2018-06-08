LBPD is honored with MY HERO Award Certificates
At last weekend’s MY HERO event, an anti-bullying film featuring Laguna Beach Police Captain Jeff Calvert and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, won kudos for the department’s media team: Sgt. Jim Cota, Cpls. Darrel Short and Ryan Hotchkiss, Emergency Coordinator Jordon Villwock, Community Services Officer Natasha Hernandez, Administration Specialist Jenna Moore and Officers Mike Short, Kyle Milot Mike Lee and Bandon Drake.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo courtesy of LBPD
Back row (L-R): Sergeant Jim Cota, CSO Natasha Hernandez, Captain Jeff Calvert, Detective Brandon Drake, Emergency Manager Jordan Villwock, Administrative Assistant Jenna Moore, Detective Hotchkiss
Front row (L-R): Officer Kyle Milot, Officer Mike Short, Officer Mike Lee, Corporal Darrel Short