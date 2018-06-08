Be Prepared for emergencies: Sign up for AlertOC and Nixle – it’s easy and keeps you in the loop
If your neighborhood had needed to be evacuated last weekend due to the Aliso Fire, would you have received the AlertOC emergency call? City Officials communicate through AlertOC, a geo-targeted emergency mass notification system so specific it can send targeted messages right to your neighborhood during emergency events and evacuations.
Should disaster strike, you’ll receive key information on where to go and what to do to keep you and your family safe.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
Be prepared for the next fire to strike, sign up for AlertOC and Nixle
Go to www.AlertOC.com to register or update your cell phone numbers, text numbers, and email addresses into the emergency mass notification system. It is recommended that you register your work and home addresses separately to ensure you receive proper notifications for each location.
AlertOC is a critical link for residents and businesses to immediately learn of any required actions. It is important to register your additional contact numbers because you may not be home when emergencies happen in your neighborhood.
You should also register for Laguna Beach’s Nixle community alert system. This system is different than AlertOC because it is used to communicate local traffic related information, community events, as well as urgent safety messages in the City. You can customize the types of alerts you would like to receive, all delivered at no cost, by text message, email and web.
To sign up simply text 92651 to 888-777.
The City of Laguna Beach encourages residents to be prepared for all emergencies by making an emergency plan and creating an emergency kit. Templates are available at www.lagunabeachcity.net/getprepared.
The process is simple:
--Make an emergency plan
--Create an emergency kit
--Sign the pledge online to help make Laguna Beach the Most Prepared City in Orange County
To access materials, checklists, and to sign the pledge, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/getprepared. Residents are encouraged to get their neighbors, friends, co-workers and fellow members in local organizations to join in the effort.
For more information, please contact Jordan Villwock, Emergency Operations Coordinator at (949) 497- 0389 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..