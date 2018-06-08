Rainbow Reflections…
A column about LGBTQ life in Laguna
By Craig Cooley
Submitted photo
WOW…Rainbows were EVERYWHERE!
It was two years ago that Chris Tebbutt and I met for the first time at Montage Resort, where our conversation quickly turned to a question we had been asking ourselves individually for quite some time: What happened to Gay Laguna, the gay Laguna we knew from years past?
We both expressed our heartfelt interest in exploring the “why” and talking about whether there was an opportunity to “bring the Gay back to Laguna.” Well, we discovered that it never really left, but might need some revitalization.
Photo by Kathleen Clark
Happy times are here again… actually, Gay times are here again as locals celebrate Pride Weekend
We created the LGBTQ Heritage and Culture group of interested locals to explore and maybe facilitate a greater level of “Gayness”. As an organization we explored the history of Laguna Beach and the many contributions from the LGBTQ residents, as well as those from a new generation of locals who are part of the ongoing culture.
We discovered a rich gay heritage, with many firsts in the nation that happened in Laguna Beach – from the first openly gay mayor in the US, the founding of national AIDS support programs such as Shanti and ASF, to a City that actually has a department focused on LGBTQ issues, and outreach program with the LBPD.
We discovered that we are indeed part of the DNA, continue to be and that there is a profound new culture of acceptance. But most exciting was the discovery that bubbling just under the surface there lies a groundswell of support and interest in “Gay Laguna”, like never before!
Photo by Kathleen Clark
Toni Iseman, former mayor and councilmember, surrounded by gay partiers
That brings us to this last weekend as rainbows were everywhere and will continue to be for the entire month of June as it is LGBTQ Heritage and Culture Month, as proclaimed last year by the City of Laguna Beach. Indeed, a prideful month is off to a great start with Pride festivities for only the second time in more than 20 years.
Starting on Friday, June 1, Main Street Bar & Cabaret was packed as they launched the weekend with a Pride Costume Contest and kick-off party.
On Saturday, June 2, the festivities started off at the Royal Hawaiian with a sold-out Bingo Brunch, with Endora calling the numbers and awarding fabulous unique and fun prizes. After brunch it was off to the “Pride Pavilion” for an afternoon of crazy entertainment and even a few words from former Mayor, Toni Iseman.
Submitted photo
The Royal Hawaiian was packed with happy bingo players
The Boom Boom Room was open once again, with a VIP Room and a bevy of GoGo dancers until the wee small hours of the morning. Attendance was grand: the Boom Boom Room was at capacity.
Sunday, June 3 – it was the beach, of course, as the party started at West Street Beach with a dance pavilion, DJs the Perry Twins, and Ongina entertaining as only she can – and there was even an official Sand Castle contest hosted by Frankie Ciccone.
Photo by Kathleen Clark
Soaking up the sun and fun – and there was even a sandcastle contest
At 4 p.m. the Boom Boom Room opened once again for an afternoon Tea Dance that lasted, again, to the wee small hours of the morning. We were worried that three days of festivities might be too much but we were soundly proven wrong!
But the weekend didn’t just include the official Pride program, there was a “flash over” of participation from many Laguna establishments. The Seahorse Bar, (established in 1946 as one of Laguna Beach’s first gay bars) was festooned with rainbows and hosted a “Pride” party all three days. Not to be outdone, Main Street Bar & Cabaret had events each day.
Photo by Kathleen Clark
The Boom Boom Room was buzzing all weekend
And it didn’t stop there, even Mozambique had a Saturday noon Drag entertainment show, it seems the “gay” is having a resurgence!
Another testament to the support and success of the event comes from the sponsors. We were so blessed with the generosity of many businesses as you can see, and the personal support of Jeff Brummett and Marc LaFont, who are also strong supporters of HRC (Human Rights Campaign).
I wish to personally thank the Dornins, the owners of the Boom Boom Room and Coast Inn, for the use of their space and the large parking lot that became our Pride Pavilion. But most importantly, their strong and heartfelt support in so many important ways, thank you!
I feel it is fair to say that the event was spectacular, and a huge part of the spectacular recognition goes to Jonathan Colliflower and Splendid Events – recognition that is warranted due to Jonathan’s talent for orchestrating an entertaining event on a very large scale, which has never been done at such a level for Laguna Beach Pride!
Thank you, Jonathan, from the entire LGBTQ Community, you deserve it!
Photo by Kathleen Clark
Pride isn’t just about parties – it’s about empowerment
And special thanks go out to Meredith Dowling, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce. If you are not a member you should join – the new Director is spectacular, and getting more things done for City commerce than ever before.
Also, a special thanks to Ashley Johnson, Director of Visit Laguna Beach for all her marketing expertise and support in making Laguna Beach a world class LGBTQ travel destination. Thanks too to Bill Atkins for his artistic expertise in developing our Pride Poster and Pride banner proudly waving in the wind on Main Beach.
And not to be minimized in any manner, is the strong support of all the volunteers who made the event possible. Without the support of these people and the many hours they graciously contributed we could not have had an event.
Photo by Kathleen Clark
Everyone was in the pink and having fun
We are already looking to next year’s Pride event…thinking we could do it on an even on a grander scale! And, there is also July Fourth to celebrate…maybe? Stay tuned to Rainbow Reflections!
And the last word…
We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter what their color. -- Maya Angelou
With love to all, from Craig at Rainbow Reflections and Stu News Laguna…