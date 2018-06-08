Community flips over LBHS Athletics Second Annual Community & Pancake Breakfast Day: $7,500 raised
Photos by Scott Brashier
Last Saturday under sunny skies, LBHS athletics and boosters sold over 150 pancake breakfasts and volunteer doctors performed over 125 physicals. In addition to master pancake flippers Athletic Director Lance Neal with Baseball Coach Jeff Sears, also hosting were 12 LBHS coaches (along with other community tables). The second annual event was deemed a big success. The event raised almost $7,500.
Pancake flippers
“This is Athletic General Boosters’ biggest fundraiser of the year. The money supports LBHS athletics. Last year, general boosters were able to purchase two colorful new athletic vans for the school, and we also award a few athletic scholarships every year,” explained Booster Board Member Carrie Reynolds. “It does take a village, and we have a great one.”
After a beautiful rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by Savannah Johnson, the high school quad was pumping tunes thanks to Boys and Girls Tennis Coach, Rick Conkey. The LBHS dance team performed for the crowd as they walked among display tables filled with coaches available to talk to fans and future players.
At tables to greet guests were: Football Coach Shanahan, Boys and Girls Surf Coach Finn, Girls Cross Country Coach Lalim, Boys and Girls Volleyball Coach Patchell and Coach Cuevas, Girls Water Polo Coach Damato, Boys and Girls Golf Coach Quigley, Girls Soccer Coach Pask, Cheer Coach Johnson, and Boys Lacrosse Coach Nunziata.
Activities galore in the quad
Girls Basketball Coach Tietz was running a tournament in the gym and attracting hungry pancake eaters. Laguna Beach Fire, Police Department, and Boys and Girls Club were also at tables to talk to families and other community members. Booster reps for different sports were selling T-shirts, offering raffle prizes, and more.
“If you are an incoming freshman who is planning on playing sports at LBHS, this event is a great way to meet all of us and learn a little more about athletics while enjoying the community vibe on the quad,” explained Tennis Coach Rick Conkey.
Thanks to nine generous doctors, Dr. Anita Wong, Dr. Dawn Atwal, Dr. Marcela Domínguez, Dr. Jill Panitoh, Dr. Janet Staples Edwards, Dr. Mae Kinaly, and helpers Liz Monaco, and Dyan Russell, 150 young athletes got physicals for athletic clearance to play sports this year.