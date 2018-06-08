Local teen William (Paul) Wittkop wins to climb to fourth in the nation in Youth MMA
William (Paul) Wittkop, son of LBHS teacher Scott Wittkop, won his Youth Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bouts in the Coast To Coast Pankration Tournament in Orlando, Florida in May.
Photo by Scott Wittkop
USFL President Jon Frank (left) with William Paul Wittkop, with his Contenders Belt win at the MMA Pankration Tournament
Fresh off his IBJJF and World League Jiu Jitsu Gold Medals, William faced Eduardo Perez (Rodriguez MMA) from Georgia, with the winner continuing on to the main event. William made quick work of Perez, finishing the fight with an arm bar submission at 1:43 into the first round. Up next was Elijah Penton (Americas Top Team) from Florida. Once again, William finished the fight in the first round by an arm bar submission to win the Contender’s Belt in less than a minute and a half.
William is now ranked fourth in the nation and hopes to have a title fight by the end of the year. He trains at Grapplers Studio under Laercio Frenandez, Anthony Frank and Jon Frank. The United States Fight League (USFL) Youth Pankration tournament was hosted by the Elite Preparatory Academy, the only school in the nation to have an MMA curriculum.
The following day, William attended the 16th Annual Make ‘m Smile Festival, the biggest party celebrating special needs kids. Along with other athletes, he got to directly work with the kids and teach them different MMA skills. William is a teen champion giving back!