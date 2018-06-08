Plan ahead: Paddle-out in honor of the late Bruce Hopping takes place on Thursday, June 14 at 4 p.m.
Plan ahead: A paddle-out in honor of the late Bruce Hopping, long-time Laguna resident, takes place on Thursday, June 14 at 4 p.m. at Thalia St Beach.
The paddle-out will recognize Bruce’s incredible life and achievements. There will be old photos and publications related to Bruce and his life experiences, including his time in World War II and the Korean War, and as head of the New Jersey and later Kalos Kagathos Foundations.
Photo by Scott Brashier
Bruce Hopping walks on the beach he loved so dearly
After a few speakers reminisce about key events in Bruce’s life, the group will paddle out and swim out to scatter Bruce’s ashes into the Pacific Ocean he loved so dearly and worked so hard to protect for our community. Dress is casual.
“Hope to see you there. Keep the Faith!” say organizers.
An excerpt from Bruce’s obituary is re-published below. To read the entire obituary, click on http://stunewslaguna.com/index.php/archives/letters-obituaries-archive/4534-obit-hopping-052518.
Bruce Stewart Hopping
August 5, 1921 – May 17, 2018
Bruce Hopping (a.k.a. “Brucey”, “Mr. B”, et al) passed away peacefully just after midnight on Thursday, May 17. He is survived by his nephew and niece, Rick and Melissa Hopping of New Jersey.
Bruce was a local legend. He could be seen every day walking down Thalia Street to the beach where he was a regular for the last six decades.
In 1966, he met Dr. Ted Brunner, another Laguna Beach resident, and founder of the Classics Department at UC Irvine. Dr. Brunner introduced Bruce to the ancient Greek educational concept of Kalos Kagathos, which emphasizes physical distinction and nobility of mind. Inspired by the concept, Bruce renamed his foundation the Kalos Kagathos Foundation in 1968.
For fifty years, Bruce and his foundation have been recognized internationally, nationally, at the state, county, and city levels for numerous contributions to water sports, arts, and the environment. His cultural exchanges for swim, surf, and water polo teams have included multiple events on every continent except Antarctica. He was an Emeritus patron of the ISHOF, patron of the AAU, FINA, ISA, CIF, OCC Rowing, and a two-time Olympic swimming judge. He has been formally acknowledged by various officials, governors, ambassadors, diplomats, provincial administrators, tribal chiefs, warrior clans, and others. Since 1968, Bruce also worked tirelessly through the Kalos Kagathos foundation to ensure that Laguna Beach retains its historical legacy as an international destination promoting water sports, arts, and the environment.
His local contributions are too numerous to mention, but include multiple proclamations by the city council and schoolboard. Very few Laguna Beach residents have left such a lasting indelible impression on this city, and nobody as much on Thalia Street Beach as Bruce Hopping.
To learn more about the Kalos Kagathos Foundation or to help out with future projects, contact: Kalos Kagathos Foundation, PO Box 416, Laguna Beach, CA 92652 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..