Police Files
Rollover Range Rover, careening drunk driver hits Audi, flipping on impact
On Wednesday, June 6 at 9:30 p.m., LBPD police and fire personnel responded to South Coast Highway at Mountain Street for the report of a rollover vehicle collision. Emergency personnel arrived and found that a Range Rover, which had been traveling southbound on Coast Highway, had struck an unoccupied parked Audi.
“The impact from the collision caused the Range Rover to flip onto its side. The driver of the Range Rover was extracted from the car,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said. “She was not injured but was visibly intoxicated.”
The inebriated 51-year-old woman, a Laguna Beach resident, was charged with her first DUI. Because of the collision both southbound lanes of South Coast Highway were closed, and traffic was diverted to Glenneyre Street for one hour, according to LBPD. Bail was set at $2,500.
Egg on his face, adult male arrested on outstanding warrant after allegedly throwing eggs at cars
On Monday, June 4 at 1:54 a.m. at the 200 Block of Oak Street, a local man was busted by local LBPD after reports that he and his buddies, all adult males, were throwing eggs at vehicles. What sounds to be reminiscent of a coming of age movie by filmmaker John Hughes, his story was not so “Pretty in Pink.”
Rather Cory Robert Richins, 31, of Laguna Beach, was more the lead in the male version of “Orange is the New Black” as two of his co-stars went free, for egging and pegging cars on Anita Street and Glenneyre Street, while Richins was arrested on an outstanding OC warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
Fire Files
LBFD quickly extinguishes several brush fires near Laguna Canyon Road Wednesday
Less than five days after the Aliso Canyon fire started, LBFD sprang to action and quickly put out several brush fires near Laguna Canyon Road Wednesday.
LBFD, LBPD, and OCFA all received the call at 5 p.m. on Wednesday of multiple spot fires burning in heavy brush.
LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said, “We received reports of a vegetation fire, burning in heavy brush, on NB Laguna Canyon Road between the 73 and 133. There was no immediate threat to the city.”
OCFA reported a 1-acre blaze with multiple spot fires, and that no structures were being threatened. At 5:28 p.m., they reported three separate fires in the area.
“Laguna Fire had two helicopters and ground crews doing an excellent job at slowing down the fire with a dozer working to cut a containment line around heavy brush,” according to OCFA PIO.
By 5:50 p.m. forward progress had been stopped for all three fires and fixed wing aircraft was cancelled and the fires were put out by 6:15 p.m.
“Fire crews remained on scene for hotspots and assessment of the area,” Sgt Cota said.
Laguna Canyon Road was closed between Lake Forest Drive and El Toro Road while firefighters battled the blaze. Both directions of Laguna Canyon Road were open by 8:15 p.m.
According to OCFA, “It is not yet clear what started the fires.” OCFA investigators remained on scene, researching the cause.
Friday is the goal for 100% containment of Aliso Fire
LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota had good news about the Aliso Canyon Fire being close to completely contained on Thursday.
“The containment remains at 85 percent and is expected to be at 90 percent by 6 p.m. today,” Sgt Cota said. “There are currently 91 firefighters assigned to the area to finish the job till they reach 100 percent containment. The goal is to be finished by Friday afternoon.”
On Twitter Thursday, OCFA PIO reported the recent incorporation of new remote cameras to assist in discovering potential fires in rural areas that could have a lengthy response time. “The three allows us to pinpoint an area and send help.” The cameras captured a time-lapsed video before at the site of the Aliso Canyon fires before it started.
Fire investigators continue to investigate the burn and the surrounding area to determine the cause. The public is being asked to assist if they have any information to help identify the cause of the fire.
“Anyone with information or any video or photographs taken at the early stages of the fire are asked to contact 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),” urges OCFA PIO.