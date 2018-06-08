California Nonprofit Day Honors Orange County’s Illumination Foundation as “Nonprofit of the Year”
On Wednesday, June 6 during California Nonprofit Day, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Orange County) and the California State Assembly honored the Illumination Foundation and CEO and President Paul Leon as California’s “Nonprofit of the Year.”
“Due to the efforts of the Illumination Foundation, thousands of families, and children in need, have been helped. Their record of a 78 percent job placement success rate shows that their dedication and devoted work for our Orange County community has been a potent force of change,” said Quirk-Silva.
Homelessness in Southern California is staggering. More than 73,432 people are homeless in Southern California each year. More than 32,000 children in Orange County (1 in 22) are homeless or unstably housed. Many people don’t realize that 54 percent of households in OC with full-time employment live below the poverty line.
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk presents the “Nonprofit of the Year” award to Illumination Foundation President & CEO Paul Leon during California Nonprofit Day. Quirk-Silva represents the 65th Assembly District, which includes Orange County communities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, Garden Grove, La Palma and Stanton.
“We are honored to be selected as Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva for California Nonprofits Day,” said Paul Leon, Illumination Foundation CEO and President. “We appreciate Assembly member Quirk-Silva’s support of our solution-minded programs, which provide housing and healthcare for Orange County’s homeless population through comprehensive, whole-person care,” he concluded.
Illumination Foundation provides the best care possible for the homeless with services that transition clients into stable housing and long-term livelihoods. This includes housing priorities for individuals and families, education and support for children in the homeless cycle, career resources and counseling for adults, and recuperative care where medically vulnerable homeless individuals can receive integrated medical oversight after their discharge from hospitals.
“There is no one solution to combating the pervasive homelessness problem, but the Illumination Foundation is utilizing a comprehensive approach to take the issue head-on,” said Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva. “State and local government must continue to work with private organizations like theirs in a multifaceted approach to the persistent issues of homelessness.”
Since July 2008, Illumination Foundation has worked tirelessly to break the cycle of homelessness for Southern California’s most vulnerable populations. They assess clients to identify needs and provide immediate relief when necessary, followed by care that combines housing, case management, medical care, mental health and workforce services to decrease community dependency. They offer a low-entry threshold to access health and housing stability for the most susceptible members of our community, with a focus on families and those with chronic health conditions.
To date, Illumination Foundation’s housing programs have served 2,316 families and have provided medical and social services to more than 20,000 individuals.
For more information, visit www.ifhomeless.org.