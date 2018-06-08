City Manager’s Updates
Fourth Annual Road Safety Expo – The Laguna Beach Police Department invites you to the 4th Annual Road Safety Expo this Sunday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will encompass safety information for all roadway users including skateboarders, cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists.
The Road Safety Expo will include a BMX freestyle team performance, skateboard clinic, auto-extrication demo from the Laguna Beach Fire Department, bicycle obstacle course, raffles, and much more.
Police Department Scholarships – On Friday, June 8 the 2018 Laguna Beach High School Honors Convocation will take place at the high school. Following a competitive process, the Officer Jon Coutchie Charitable Fund will be awarding a $1,500 college scholarship to a student seeking a degree in Criminal Justice.
Additionally, eighteen Laguna Beach High School students submitted essays to the Laguna Beach Police Department Juvenile Crimes Detective to receive the Arthur B. Harward Memorial Scholarship, which focuses on abstinence from drugs and alcohol. Two LBHS students stood out and both will receive $1,200 scholarships to assist them with their college education.
Laguna Beach Summer Trolley Service Starts June 18 – Start your summer fun early by riding the Laguna Beach Trolley! Trolley service will start daily on Monday, June 18 with Canyon service running from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Coastal service running from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley or call (949) 497-0766.
Laguna Beach Village Entrance Project – The construction plans and specifications for the Village Entrance project are being finalized for public bidding on June 15. The award of the construction contract is anticipated to be presented at the August 27 City Council meeting. The plans and specifications will be available for public viewing on June 14 at the following link: www.lagunabeachcity.net/villageentrance.
SCE Pole Replacement by Helicopter – On Wednesday, June 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Southern California Edison (SCE) will be replacing a pole located in the backyard of the property at 495 Panorama Drive. A helicopter will be used between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. to remove and replace the pole. The landing zone and staging area for the helicopter will occur within the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, which will require the closure of portions of Spur Ridge Trail.
Also, portions of Eleanor Lane, Fayette Place, and Panorama Drive will be closed to non-residents during the hours of the helicopter operations. Affected residents have been noticed in advance by SCE. For questions or concerns, please contact SCE representative, Alex Arteaga, at (909) 974-4620.
Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force (HPOTF) – The HPOTF held their first meeting on Thursday, May 31. The second meeting of the Task Force is scheduled to be held on Monday June 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. For information about these meetings and any future meetings, please visit the City’s webpage at http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/cd/preserve/hpotf.htm
City Hall Paintings – On Friday, June 15, two Joseph Kleitsch paintings in the City’s permanent collection will go on exhibit at the Laguna Art Museum. The Museum will be replacing the two loaned pieces with works by Roger Kuntz, located in Conference Room A. The painting exchange will be through November.
Sunset Serenades: World Music – The final Sunset Serenades: World Music Performance will be this Friday and will feature L ’Esprit D’ Afrique. The concert is held at the Heisler Park Amphitheater starting at 6:30 p.m. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net
Parents’ Night Out (PNO) – Parents, call it a break from the kids; kids call it a break from your parents. The City of Laguna Beach is hosting its quarterly Parents’ Night Out on Friday, June 15 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. For this evening, the Community Services Department is offering a new special with the Laguna Playhouse for a 2-for-1 deal on tickets to see Clybourne Park on June 1, only.
Tickets at this price can only be purchased through the City of Laguna Beach as a PNO package for $60 which includes the two tickets and one PNO child registration. The children will have a blast enjoying games, movies, arts & crafts and dinner. Pre-registration is required 72 hours in advance. To register, call (949) 464-6645 or visit, www.lagunabeachcity.net – click “recreation classes.”