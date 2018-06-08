Woman’s Club to honor city treasure Betsy Jenkins

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Look up the word volunteer in the dictionary and next to it will be a picture of Betsy Jenkins – with a smile on her face.

The Laguna Beach Woman’s Club will host a luncheon on June 15 honoring Jenkins as the 2018 Woman of the Year for her service to the community.

“I am surprised and honored by the award, considering how many women in Laguna Beach deserve it,” said Jenkins.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Betsy Jenkins

The annual award recognizes women who have made a difference in the community as a volunteer.

Jenkins began volunteering at the Laguna Art Museum shortly after she and her husband, Dr. Gary Jenkins, moved to Laguna in the early 1980s. She subsequently has racked up volunteer hours with Laguna Greenbelt, Pacific Symphony, Laguna Beach Live! and the Sister Cities Assn of Laguna Beach.

“She takes care of our garden in Heisler Park, among other things,” said association member Carol Reynolds.

Starting with the PTA and SchoolPower, Jenkins spent years supporting the Laguna Beach Unified School District, eventually serving three terms on the Board of Education, twice as president.

Jenkins has been honored as a Woman of Distinction by the Laguna Soroptimists and as an American Association of University Women Woman of the Year in 2008. She and her husband were named the 2012 Citizens of the Year by the Patriots Day Parade Committee.

“The Woman’s Club award recognizes the tradition of women as community volunteers, central to our tradition,” said club President Kitty Malcom. “Betsy’s long standing devotion to community service in many capacities exemplifies that tradition.”

Jenkins’ standing in the community is reflected in the sale of tickets to the luncheon.

“We are already close to sold out,” said luncheon Chair Barbara Crane on Monday.

Reservations are required no later than June 11 and may be made by emailing www.lbwc.org.

Tickets are $40 for club members, $45 for non-members. Tables of eight are $320.

Lifelong Laguna specialist, John Fay, will speak this Saturday, June 9 for World Peace & Justice weekend

John Fay, Lifelong Laguna Program Specialist at Laguna Beach Seniors, will make a special presentation this Saturday, June 9 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., as part of the Neighborhood Congregational Church’s World Peace & Justice Weekend.

Fay’s presentation will focus on Blue Zones, which have been identified around the world as places where people have earned longevity through proactive and healthy aging practices. From faith to compassion, diet and exercise, and the all-important sense of community, Blue Zones are a model for best practices for aging in place.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

John Fay, Lifelong Laguna program specialist

The talk will take a closer look at how Blue Zone communities take a proactive approach to aging, beginning with early planning and incorporating adaptable lifestyles from around the world. The session will include a Laguna senior who has taken advantage of Lifelong Laguna, a program of Laguna Beach Seniors that aims to facilitate living well and living long, in town and independently.

The World Peace & Justice Weekend at Neighborhood Congregational Church, on Glenneyre at St. Ann’s Street, is open to the public and offers an opportunity to escape the acrimony in the world, renew hope and experience harmony through understanding.

As seniors are the largest growing demographic in the country, safe and satisfying aging has never been more timely.

Read more about Blue Zones www.bluezones.com.

For more information about Lifelong Laguna, go to www.thesusiq.org or contact John Fay at (949) 715-8107.

Dance the night away on the first day of summer to raise money for Glennwood House

The view of the sunset at the Cliff Restaurant is spectacular, the Missiles of October play fabulous dance music, and best of all, by attending the Splash into Summer event, guests will help raise money for a great cause, Glennwood House.

That’s quite a trifecta.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 21 from 5 - 10 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Resident Diana Neff on the patio at Glennwood – loving her independence

Signature drinks and appetizers will be sponsored by Nolets Gin & Ketel One Vodka – and, organizers say, there will be silent and live auction items that will thrill guests. Additional sponsorships are available.

Tickets are $75 online and at the door, but they are limited, so best to purchase ahead of time online.

Glennwood events assist in providing supportive living services to its 50 residents with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The nonprofit’s professional staff helps residents develop daily life skills that promote increased self-confidence and the ability to live, work, and play in a safe but independent environment.

The Cliff Restaurant is located at 577 S Coast Highway. Limited parking is available at The Cliff. Special valet parking will be available at the Hotel Laguna parking lot for $10 – or use Uber or Lyft so that you can enjoy the libations.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••





Nursery and Plant Care

Sat, June 9

8 - 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers in beautiful Laguna Coast Wilderness Park at the native plant nursery. Participants will care for native plants from their seed stage to their mature, ready-to-be planted stage. Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers, and/or help maintain the facilities for the plants. Gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other zany and interesting plant lovers! Wear closed toe shoes, layered clothing and sun protection. Bring water. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (west side of Laguna Canyon Rd/SR-133, just south of El Toro Road). Park and walk up the gravel trail 100 yards to get to the small native plant nursery, just before the trailers. Free parking passes will be provided to volunteers at the nursery. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Online reservations required at www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Geology Hike at Dilley

Sat, June 9

1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Step back 25 million years in Orange County’s history to a time when the seas receded and the San Andreas Fault was just starting to form. With a Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalist, discover the geologic processes going on today and how they affect the natural landscape. This moderate 3-mile hike is over uneven, steep and sometimes rocky terrain with a 300-ft elevation gain. Bring water, hiking shoes (hiking poles suggested), snacks, the field guides of your choice, and a sense of adventure! This hike is for ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; and make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Laguna Canyon Foundation Trail Stewardship

Sun, June 10

8 a.m. – Noon

If you enjoy using the wilderness park and aren’t afraid of a little hard work, this is your opportunity to give back by improving the trails. You will also learn to see you favorite trails in a new way! Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks for a morning of trail maintenance. Volunteers will be using tools such as loppers, picks, shovels and McLeods to clear brush out of trails, restore features that protect the trails and/or build new features to improve trail sustainability. For ages 17 and up (must have waiver signed by parent). Lunch and refreshments served. Trail to be determined closer to event and notification will be sent to those signed up (sign up required). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





California Native Plants and Uses

Tues, June 12

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Learn about the many fascinating uses of California native plants during the pre-mission period, on this 2-mile hike (490-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. This hike will focus on plants used historically for tools, food and building materials. For ages 12 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun Parking: $3/vehicle.





Fitness Hike at Dilley

Thurs, June 14

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. For ages 15 and up. Please note: This is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; and make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun Parking: $3/vehicle.

•••

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Closed until further notice due to fire

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Tidepool Walk to Pelican Point

Sat, June 9

Noon

Enjoy a 1.2 low tide, at Crystal Cove State Park where a volunteer will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point. Help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Be prepared to walk on uneven, rocky, rough terrain. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Community Days in the Education Commons

Wed, June 13

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Step back in time as theEducation Commons comes to life with fun, historical activities for the whole family. Learn to sketch, make a one-of-a-kind sea glass creation, try your hand at a traditional craft, or explore the science of Crystal Cove StatePark. Check out Cottage #13, the Film and Media Center, and Cottage #22, the Park and Marine Research Facility. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird

Love birds?





Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.