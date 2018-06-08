Grace Rune of Laguna raises awareness of torturing and slaughter at the Yulin China Dog Meat Festival
Story by DIANNE RUSSELL
Imagine an annual “festival” in which 10,000 dogs are tortured in unspeakable ways and then slaughtered for food, simply because the festival goers believe adrenaline from the pain makes the dogs’ meat more tender and beneficial to health and good luck.
No, it’s not the pagan days, it’s the Yulin Dog Meat Festival, a 10-day event which began in 2009, and takes place annually during the summer solstice. The dogs are tortured in inconceivable ways; boiling, blow torches, skinning, and crucifixion. And it’s about to happen again on June 21 in Yulin, Guangxi, China.
You don’t have to be an animal lover for the extent of this cruelty to bring you to your knees, you just have to be human.
There’s no way to candy coat this. The only way to do justice to these innocent animals and bring a stop to these horrific practices is through awareness.
No one believes that more than Laguna resident Grace Rune, a humanitarian (a documentary she worked on, Still a Slave, was screened at Susi Q recently) and animal lover. In 2016, she saw a video on Facebook about the Yulin Dog Meat Festival. It affected her so profoundly that two months later she was on a plane to China, and she’s been back two more times (in 2017 and 2018). If she decides to go to the festival this year, it will be her fourth trip.
Photo by Grace Rune
Grace Rune and Sophia at Yulin shelter
As per www.vanderpumpdogs.org/stop-the-torture, to make the event even more gruesome, transporting the dogs to the festival is an intrinsically brutal operation. Dogs for Yulin come from as far as central and north China’s Henan and Shandong, more than 1,000 miles away. They are crammed into wire cages, unable to extend their limbs, denied food and water for days during the exhausting trip.
The dogs arrive at their destination malnourished and underweight, dehydrated, often dying from injuries or from being poisoned during capture. Others are already dead. No one checks to see where these dogs come from – many are heartlessly ripped from their loving homes, or darted with poison on the streets and dragged away to the slaughterhouse. Therefore, disease is rampant due to the squalid conditions and lack of medical care.
Unbelievably, the festival is only a part of the inhumane practices that go on in that part of the world. Due to the Asia meat industry, The Humane Society estimates 30 million dogs are killed across Asia every year, with an estimated 10 million killed in China alone.
Rune, a second time cancer survivor, discovered her passion for this cause after going through treatment for Stage Four terminal cervical cancer that left her in remission for four years. But then last year, she was diagnosed with Stage Three sacral sarcoma from the radiation treatment she went through for her first cancer. She’s going through treatment now.
After spending years as a corporate accountant, putting in long hours, now that she’s found her calling, she feels, “I wasted my life. All because of cancer, it changed my life for the better.” She stopped working in 2014.
Just two weeks ago, she returned from her last trip, which lasted a month. She split her time between the two organizations for which she volunteers; the first week, she was at Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation shelter in China, then she went to Thailand (spent one week down time) and two weeks at Soi Dog in Phuket.
Leading animal activist Marc Ching is the founder of The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation (AHWF), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is focused solely on rescuing abused and neglected animals. Ching expanded the foundation’s reach globally, in 2015, to include rescuing dogs from the Asian Dog Meat Trade (which is one of the biggest animal welfare concerns in the world).
Photo by Grace Rune
Tortured dog rescued from the Yulin Festival
Once Ching learned about the brutal practice of torturing dogs before slaughtering them for meat during the Yulin Dog Meat Festival, he knew that his life would never be the same; but fortunately, neither would the lives of thousands of dogs he has and continues to rescue with each mission he takes to the battlegrounds in Asia.
Ching goes undercover to slaughterhouses and secretly videotapes the torture of innocent dogs. They are tortured, dismembered, burned alive, electrocuted, and in some regions even crucified and nail-gunned into walls.
Secretly videotaping has long-term effects on those working undercover, as they have to silently watch as dogs are tortured and killed. Recently, Rune had dinner with Ching and Suki Su, who runs the China shelter, and relates that when Suki went undercover, “It broke her.”
By raising awareness, Ching and the AHWF aim to expose the world to the unimaginable anguish and suffering that these dogs endure, hoping to enact change and force the government to create laws to protect these precious animals from this unfounded, barbaric and cruel tradition.
Rune spent her time in China triaging rescued animals that would go to Ching’s shelter. They are separated by the seriousness of the injury, treated, quarantined, then transported to Ching’s shelter in Sherman Oaks to be put up for adoption.
I ask her how she’s able to handle this emotionally, and she says, “I have to think of the ones we save.”
In 2017, on Rune’s second visit to Ching’s shelter, she spotted Sophia in the trauma kennel. It was the long six-inch scar on Sophia’s back from being hung on a meat hook at a slaughterhouse that got Rune’s attention. Once Sophia was transported to the AHWF facility in Sherman Oaks, Rune was able to adopt her. “It took me about a year to get her to trust others, but she is still a work in process but loved tonz!!”
Photo by Grace Rune
Sophia was rescued off a meat hook in a Yulin slaughterhouse
The last two weeks of Rune’s trip were spent at Soi Dog Foundation (Soi means shelter), which was established in 2003 in Phuket, Thailand, to help the street dogs and cats who had no one else to care for them. Over 50,000 strays roamed the island, with the numbers growing alarmingly due to a lack of sterilization (spay/neuter) programs to control the population. Soi Dog was created to provide a humane and sustainable solution to managing the stray population and to address their medical needs.
Soi Dog (founded by John and Gill Dalley) is fighting the Asian dog meat trade, and as a result, the trade has been almost completely wiped out in Thailand. They continue to campaign for an end to the trade in South Korea, Vietnam, and other Southeast Asia countries where it is prevalent. Thailand introduced its first animal welfare law in late 2014. Among other things, the Prevention of Animal Cruelty and Provision of Animal Welfare Act makes it illegal to eat dog and cat meat. Soi Dog Foundation sat on the committee that drafted full details of the law.
Rune describes Soi Dog as “leap years away” from Asia.
When asked what the average person can do to help, Rune replies, “Spread awareness, foster the dogs that have been saved, make donations, and write your congressman.”
Photo by Grace Rune
Grace spent two weeks at Soi Dog in Thailand taking care of the dogs
Write your congressman? We, as residents of the US, should be ashamed. Unbelievably, the consumption of dog meat is still legal in 44 states. Rune recently went to Washington DC to present bills to Congress: The Dog and Cat Meat Trade Prohibition Act of 2017, and before the House panel is an amendment added to a farm bill that was approved by the House Agriculture Committee barring the consumption or transporting of dog and cat meat. Hopefully, they will pass.
But what will stop Asian dog meat trade and the Yulin Festival?
Rune says, “The only way it’s going to be gone is through the Chinese people, and there are so many great Chinese activists. The younger generation is more compassionate and educated, and are not having any of this, but I hope it doesn’t take a generation to happen.”
But there’s much we can do as well. Grace Rune is proof of that.
As Marc Ching says, “This is how movements are born. This is how cultures are created. One man and a single effort, it becomes a nation.”
To support the GoFundMe campaign Rune has set up – Yulin Aid for Voiceless Dogs and Cats, go to:
www.gofundme.com/5nbrrr4?pc=em_sf_co2876_v1&rcid=9203fe2506574c448e0dad376cf648fe.
For more information on the bills, go to www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/1406 and
www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-18/ban-on-killing-dogs-and-cats-for-meals-considered-by-house-panel.
For more information on Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
For more information on SoiDog Foundation, go to www.soidog.org.