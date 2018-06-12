2018 Literary Laureate Suzanne Redfearn announces an art-inspired writing competition
2018 Literary Laureate Suzanne Redfearn has announced a groundbreaking art-inspired writing competition.
“There is a long tradition of writing responding to visual art, so we thought it would be fun to post a challenge to local poets and authors to respond in verse or prose to a piece of local art,” she said.
“The Artists’ Fund, an organization that provides disaster-relief grants and professional-growth grants to local Laguna Beach artists, is currently exhibiting its Red Hot exhibit (www.theartistsfund-foa.org) at City Hall, featuring over two dozen pieces for sale to raise money for the fund.
“From their show, we chose FOA artist Jeff Rovner’s photograph Yangon Monastery Myanmar [to be the inspiration for the competition],” Redfearn added.
Photo by Jeff Rovner
This intriguing photo demands a response
There will be two winners – one chosen by the artist and the other by the LB Arts Commission. The winning entries will each receive $250, and their work will be published on the city website and exhibited at City Hall.
The photograph will be on display at City Hall for the duration of the competition. There will also be a book at the City Hall counter featuring art-inspired writing if participants want to see examples.
The contest is open to all Orange County residents 18 years of age or older. Please submit works via email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The deadline for entries is Friday, July 27.
Entries should be 500 words or less. Work must be original. Work must not have been previously published. Entry establishes an agreement on the part of the artist to all conditions listed in the prospectus.
Visit www.litlaguna.com for more information.