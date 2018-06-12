Laguna Beach Historical Society looks for docents, one afternoon a month at the LBHS bungalow

Hang out in a piece of history one afternoon a month by volunteering as a docent for the Laguna Beach Historical Society. Interested volunteers should email info@lagunabeachhistory.org for more information. Potential docents will be contacted by the volunteer coordinator to match up volunteer with an available time slot and arrange for training.

The Murphy Smith Bungalow

Docents will staff the bungalow at 278 Ocean Ave on the assigned day from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and show visitors around the place. There is free parking next door at Wells Fargo Bank.

The Murphy Smith Bungalow is a piece of LB history, a kind of time capsule. Visitors experience a downtown bungalow from the Good Old Days of Laguna. There are photos and memorabilia that show visitors a glimpse of the town’s unique history.

The Murphy Smith Bungalow is open Friday, Saturday, and Sun from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information, go to www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

Laguna Beach Library presents a movie event this Wednesday: the screening of 12 Angry Men

This Wednesday, June 13, the Laguna Beach Library will screen the movie, “12 Angry Men” at 3 p.m. Before the show begins, there will be a discussion with Theo Siegel on how the film was made.

This is a free program for all interested adults. The event is set to take place at the Library, located at 363 Glenneyre Street. For more information or for questions, call (949) 497-1733.

LPAPA holds its Annual Dinner Party and Miniature Auction FUNdraiser this Thursday at [seven-degrees]

LPAPA invites guests to join together this Thursday, June 14 at [seven-degrees] between 5 and 9 p.m. for one of the most anticipated – and fun – art lover’s dinner parties of the year: LPAPA’s Annual Dinner Party & Miniature Auction FUNdraiser.

Guests will enjoy a selection of fine wines, passed hors d’oeuvres, a sumptuous gourmet buffet, and delectable desserts specially prepared by the [seven-degrees] culinary experts. No-host cocktail selections will also be available.

Special guest Mr. Jean Stern, Associate Director of The UCI Institute and Museum for California Art, will indulge guests with stories of Laguna’s artistic legacy and share the history of a special miniature masterpiece by Arthur Rozaire from his private collection.

Submitted photo

Winter Scene by Arthur Rozaire (1879-1922), 4” x 6” oil on board, c. 1905

Private Collection of Jean and Linda Stern

LPAPA will bring Laguna’s past into the present with a lively live auction of 4” x 4” miniature original framed paintings by some favorite Laguna Plein Air Invitational Artists: Suzie Baker, Zufar Bikbov, Carl Bretzke, Rick J.Delanty, Jennifer Diehl, Aimee Erickson, Andy Evansen, Debra Joy Groesser, Joseph Gyurcsak, Stephanie Hartshorn, Jane Hunt, Charlie Hunter, Richard Lindenberg, Daniel Marshall, Jim McVicker, Clark Mitchell, Michael Obermeyer, Rita Pacheco, Jason Sacran, Anthony Salvo, Michael Situ, J. Ken Spencer and Michele Usibelli.

This is an exclusive opportunity to spend an evening with art lovers and have the opportunity to add a little gem of a miniature to your collection…and help LPAPA write another chapter in preserving Laguna’s plein air painting heritage. Proceeds from the auctioned paintings will further LPAPA’s Mission and support its Education and Invitational Program.

[seven-degrees] is located at 894 Laguna Canyon Road.

Tickets are $125. Contact info@lpapa.org or visit www.lpapa.org for more information, or call Rosemary Swimm at (949) 376-3635.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

California Native Plants and Uses

Tues, June 12

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Learn about the many fascinating uses of California native plants during the pre-mission period, on this 2-mile hike (490-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. This hike will focus on plants used historically for tools, food and building materials. For ages 12 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Fitness Hike at Dilley

Thurs, June 14

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. For ages 15 and up. Please note: This is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; and make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Keep It Wild Volunteer Day

Sat, June 16

8- 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks at this habitat restoration stewardship event in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the canyon their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Meet at the Big Bend staging area. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission (form required). Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available at www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Yoga Hike – Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park

Wed, June 13

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Stretch your mind and body on this 2.4-mile hike with a yoga twist over steep and uneven terrain (100-ft. elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please bring a towel and water – yoga mat optional. For ages 12 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes a dirt trail into the canyon. Hike leaders and participants will meet at the end of the paved sidewalk, entering the canyon. Online reservations required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2200 Sat/Sun.





Restoration Stewardship Day – Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park

Wed, June 13

9 a.m. – noon

Join OC Parks and the Laguna Canyon Foundation during this habitat restoration stewardship event in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier home for the native plants and wildlife that call this area their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, planting of native plants and/or trash pick-up along the creek. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, closed toe shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wildlands we all enjoy! Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission (form required). Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available at www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324. The group will be meeting at the Aliso Viejo Community Park on the opposite end of the middle school.





Intro/Intermediate Mountain Biking – Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park

Sun, June 17

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Catch beautiful canyon views on a 10-mile or so ride over steep and uneven terrain (1,600-ft elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer mountain bike trail assistants. This is for newer riders as well as those getting back into mountain biking. Appropriate mountain biking equipment required. Must have helmet, gloves, hydration; a snack is strongly suggested. Leaders will select trails and route based on weather and participants’ skill level. Come and enjoy! Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger Headquarters, 28373 Alicia Parkway (from southbound Aliso Creek Road, turn right on Alicia Parkway, first right on Awma Road, left into parking lot). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Online reservations are required.

Summer Musical Theatre Camp for kids is offered by No Square Theatre

This summer, kids from ages 5 - 18 will have an opportunity for a fun-filled camp at No Square Theatre. The theatre education for kids, Square Roots, includes classes, rehearsals, camp activities, and goodie days while they prepare for the final culmination: a fully staged Broadway style performance on August 4 and 5.

The summer camp is for young people who love to sing, dance and act in a positive and nurturing environment, and is split by age group (ages 5 - 8, 9 - 13, and 14 - 18). Camp runs Monday - Friday, from July 23 - August 3.

Facebook photo

Summer musical theatre camp at No Square,

July 23 – August 3

Directed by Ella Wyatt and with music directed by David Jayden Anthony, the summer program will be held at the No Square Theatre, located in historic Legion Hall.

Camp registration is open now at www.nosquare.org/square-roots-summer-camp.html.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Community Days in the Education Commons

Wed, June 13

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Step back in time as the

Education Commons comes to life with fun, historical activities for the whole family. Learn to sketch, make a one-of-a-kind sea glass creation, try your hand at a traditional craft, or explore the science of Crystal Cove State Park. Check out Cottage #13, the Film and Media Center, and Cottage #22, the Park and Marine Research Facility. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Trailside Chat

Sat, June 16

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Trailside

Chat table before starting a hike into the backcountry of Crystal Cove State Park. Learn about some of the fun critters living in the park and reasons to stay on the trail. Alex will be stationed at the Moro Canyon Trail Head near the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Take your Father on a Nature Hike

Sun, June 17

9 a.m.

Take Your Father on a Nature

Hike and celebrate the day at Crystal Cove State Park where a docent will share fun facts about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





12-acre Historic District

Sun, June 17

Noon – 2 p.m.

Take a walk through the renovated 12-acre Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park. Former life-long resident Laura Davick will share stories about the colorful past of the Cove including the history, its rescue, and the plans for restoring the remaining 17 cottages. Park at Los Trancos parking lot then cross PCH at the signaled intersection and walk across the marked pathways and meet at the bluff top deck

of the overnight rental check-in cottage. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Intertidal Bioblitz

Mon, June 18

8 – 11 a.m.

Help learn more about the tidepools at Crystal Cove State Park and participate in a state-wide intertidal bioblitz meeting at the Historic District Education Commons. Citizen Scientists will

be documenting marine life in every Marine Protected Area in California. For more information and to RSVP go to https://crystalcove.org/event/snapshot

-cal-coast-intertidal-bioblitz. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Cassins kingbird





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.